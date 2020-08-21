Video of LeBron James Going Berserk on Sideline Sparks Viral Reaction

Though LeBron James is 35 years old, he still plays with the intensity of a much younger player. During the Los Angeles Lakers‘ blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, LeBron showed how seriously he’s taking this games. After the referees mistakenly gave the Blazers the ball when it should’ve been the Lakers’, the superstar blew up and rushed the court.

The internet decided to have some fun with the clip that went viral.

This how people argue on the court in the park pic.twitter.com/yHmHVsrvvF — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) August 21, 2020

When you hit the ball over the fence and the neighbor kids try to keep it pic.twitter.com/AejKZc5Eb3 — god dammit miller (@saysikemike) August 21, 2020

When you see somebody leaving the court with a ball that looks like yours pic.twitter.com/tkSx8nTh0Z — Lewa (@LewaFG) August 21, 2020

LeBron even decided to poke fun at himself.

LeBron is known to blow up at the refs from time to time and this was probably the best example of him doing that since joining the Lakers.

‘We Built Different’

Up until Thursday’s game, the Lakers looked wildly inconsistent. Anthony Davis couldn’t put together more than one good game in a row and LeBron wasn’t looking like the best player in the NBA anymore. The first game of the playoffs was more of the same as Davis struggled and the Lakers lost.

Game 2 against the Blazers was a complete 180 as the Lakers looked like the one seed in the Western Conference for the first time in the bubble. During the game, LeBron was caught on camera saying “we built different.”

“We built different” LeBron during Lakers blowout of the Blazers to tie the series 😤 pic.twitter.com/FvSOMNU5ag — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2020

LeBron was asked what he meant by that after the game and explained.

“I really don’t compare us to anybody else in the league. It’s not what everybody else does, it’s not the time everyone has put in, I just know what type of season we’ve had this year,” LeBron said.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the Lakers to get here but it looks like they’ve been able to turn things around. If they can keep up the kind of play they showed against the Blazers, they’re going to be hard to stop.

Frank Vogel Praises Team

Considering the circumstances of the bubble, it would be really easy for the Lakers to just put their heads down and not try to bounce back. Head coach Frank Vogel deserves a lot of credit for the work he’s done to keep this team focuses and competing.

“We’re competing at a very high level,” Vogel said Thursday. “The care factor on the defensive side of the ball is where it should be for playoffs, to win in the playoffs. We have tremendous, tremendous respect for the offensive firepower of the basketball team that we’re playing.”

Vogel has shown off his ability as a defensive coach in these last two playoff games. The Blazers have been one of the hottest teams in the bubble offensively and the Lakers have done a great job of slowing them down. As long as the offense can play at the same level as the defense, the Lakers are title contenders.

