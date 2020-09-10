Rapper’s Photoshopped Post Backing LeBron James Goes Viral

LeBron James drew widespread praise following the Los Angeles Lakers 112-102 victory against the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The victory not only gave the Lakers a 2-1 series lead, but also made James the all-time winningest player in postseason history with 162 wins on his resume.

Among those reaching out with messages of congratulations for James was rapper 50 Cent, who did so by Photoshopping his head onto James’ body in an Instagram post that went viral.

“STOP PLAYING ALL WE DO IS WIN. KING S— ONLY [LeBron James] BOOM,” the rapper wrote.

James put the post on his story and responded in the comments, “LET’S GO!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE7xv7_nOhV/

In Year 17 of his career, James led the NBA in assists at 10.2 per game. He also scored 25.3 points and hauled in 7.8 rebounds. In the Lakers latest victory, he had one of his best two-way performances in recent memory, scoring 36 points while grabbing 7 rebounds, doling out 5 assists and pulling off a season-high 4 blocks.

50 Cent Vowed to Stop Feuding After Kobe Bryant’s Death

50 Cent has obvious links to New York, where he was born and rasied. But he has shown love for the Lakers in the past, attending games and sitting courtside on occasion. He also had a friendship with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident earlier this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/jpqVdYxNih/

After Bryant’s death, 50 Cent made a vow to stop arguing, choosing instead to focus on his lofty career goals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B71NzUQn_ss/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I feel like I have to achieve what I want in life now after this,” he wrote after Bryant’s death. “I have to focus, I’m not arguing with anyone anymore I’ll deal with it another way if there’s a problem.”

LeBron James Credits Teammates for Latest Record

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE7bOBoj18b/

James was modest following the record-setting victory, crediting the organizations he’s been apart of in his career.

“It’s something I never dreamed of,” James said, per ESPN. “I never came into the league as a kid saying, ‘I want to be No. 1 in playoff wins.’ I always said I want to be a part of a winning culture and be a winning player and do whatever it takes to help my teammates win, and this is the result of it.

“But it doesn’t happen without my teammates over the years, my coaching staff over the years. Everyone from the top to bottom — GMs, owners, training staffs, ball boys, everything. Everyone has a hand in that because we’re all a part of the process and the success. So either if I was in Cleveland or Miami and now with the Lakers, I’ve been a part of three great organizations that have allowed me to be a part of something that’s historic.”

James teammates and coaches are continually in awe of what he’s able to do in Year 17 of his storied career.

“Nothing’s surprising for us. The things he’s able to do at this age is still unbelievable,” Lakers star Anthony Davis said. “I say it all time: I feel like every game he’s breaking another record, and so I’m glad I’m his teammate and get to witness it firsthand.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel echoed those sentiments.

“I said it when I talked about the MVP this year: Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James. That’s true for this season. It’s why he should be MVP. And honestly, it’s probably true in the history of the game: No one impacts winning more than LeBron James,” Vogel said. “To see that he has the actual numerical statistic is just indicative of that.”

READ NEXT: LeBron James Heaps Praise on Lakers Guard After Win