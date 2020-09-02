Lakers’ Danny Green Rips ‘Bandwagon’ Fans With Harsh Comments

Throughout his long career in the NBA, Danny Green has been known as one of the better 3-point shooters in the league. He’s hitting 40% from deep in his career which is better than what Kevin Durant and James Harden shoot. When the Los Angeles Lakers signed him this past offseason, there was a reasonable expectation he’d be one of their top shooters.

He was solid during the regular season but has been really bad since the team entered the bubble. Green only made 3 of 12 3s during the Lakers’ first two playoff games. He was able to pick it up in Game 3 and Game 4 but had another bad performance in Game 5. His bad shooting led to him getting relentlessly trolled online. On his most recent episode of Inside the Green Room, the veteran guard was clearly not happy about the hate he received.

I try to see everything from all perspectives. I understand not just the situation I’m in, but the situation everybody is in. There’s not much else going on around the world, people are watching basketball. There’s not much else to watch … There’s a huge focus on what we’re doing and how we’re playing. So a lot of people are tense inside the house, so they take it out on us half the time.

Green went on to talk about how professional athletes are unfairly scrutinized and how the Lakers haven’t been playing their best basketball.

Green Goes After ‘Bandwagon Fans’

Considering the fact that the Lakers are one of the biggest brands in sports and have two of the best players in the NBA on their roster, they attract a lot of bandwagon fans. Green believes those are the ones who are sending him hate and he had a really strong message for them while also praising “real fans”:

Shout out to the real fans that stuck with us when we were down 0-1. Shout out to the real friends, whether we’re playing good or not, (that) are still by our side. Because those are the real ones. You also know who your true friends are. Some of your true friends have your back, but some of them will still post memes and talk sh*t, that’s what they do. When that happens, I say “memes are cool and all, it’s funny and all, but when it comes to you, you don’t see me doing that to you, so why would you do that to me. And if you’re a true friend, you wouldn’t post something for a laugh.” … I don’t take it to heart, but you just know where you stand with certain people and certain fans. So when it’s all said and done, hopefully in October if we continue to play the way I know we’re capable (of), we can tell those fake fans to go somewhere and won’t invite them to the parade. Even though there probably won’t be a parade because of the pandemic, we’ll have to do something virtually, but if we are to win, I can give those fake fans a couple fingers that they might not like too much … For the bandwagoners: You’re not real fans. You’re just bandwagon fans. You’re only fans when things are going good. Those aren’t true fans.

Green Does Need to Step Up

Regardless of which fans Green perceives to be real or fake, there’s no doubt he needs to step up his game. Since the start of the bubble, he has made 16 of 54 3s. That’s simply not good enough, especially considering a lot of the misses are coming on wide-open attempts.

Green used to hold the record for most 3-pointers made in a Finals series until Steph Curry broke it. He’s capable of making a lot of 3s and he’s supposed to be one of the Lakers’ best shooters. If Green can get hot and start making more shots, Los Angeles becomes really hard to beat. Even when he was struggling, they were able to easily take care of the Blazers. However, if they hope to beat the Clippers, they need Green to get back into rhythm.

Follow Austin Boyd on Twitter: @austincjboyd