Analyst Blasts LeBron James: ‘GOATs Don’t Hide’

Over the years, LeBron James has become one of the more clutch superstar players ever. However, there have been times where he’s allowed other teammates to shine late in games. Ray Allen had to save him a couple of times when he was in Miami and Kyrie Irving made some big shots when he was in Cleveland.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers needed a hero late in the game but it was Anthony Davis, not LeBron. Davis is considered one of the best players in the NBA so it shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise that he ended up taking the big shot in the end. That said, some had a problem with LeBron’s perceived lack of effort on the final play of the game. Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless went after the superstar in a tweet:

LeBron apologists: The last play last night was called FOR HIM. He was 1-6 in 4th q, 2 turnovers. As Rondo looked to in bound, LEBRON DID NOT MOVE. He wanted no part of the play. AD was the 4th option. AD saved him. You giving LeBron a pass for that??? GOATS don’t hide.

Nobody knows exactly what the play was that the Lakers had drawn up so it’s a bit unfair to LeBron to suggest he just stood around. Davis is a great player and should get a chance to hit big shots. LeBron only has so many years left while Davis should be the future for the team.

Bayless Still Believe Michael Jordan Is Greatest Ever

In his 17th year in the NBA, LeBron is still playing at an MVP level. Due to the sheer longevity as a dominant player, many believe he’s the greatest basketball player ever. However, Bayless is still of the belief that Michael Jordan was better.

“The media didn’t love him [Jordan] because he wasn’t the greatest with the media the way LeBron is just great with the media,” Bayless said.

“LeBron gives you so much of who he is and Michael didn’t always do that. He did what was required of him, but that was all. He didn’t often open up. And because of that, his mistake ran a little hotter and higher than LeBron’s does because the media was in fear of him in a good way.

“He was extra-terrestrial … He was something we’d never seen before. So it doesn’t surprise me at all. I just take 13 versus LeBron’s 17 years.”

"Jordan should've had at least 10 MVPs." — @RealSkipBayless on MJ leading Bron for highest % of 1st-place MVP votes pic.twitter.com/THho0u0JBp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 22, 2020

The debate between which player is better has gone on for years. Many are still clinging to the idea that Jordan was the best ever but LeBron isn’t done playing just yet. If he can go on a big run with Davis to finish off his career, it’ll be hard to argue that he isn’t the greatest to ever do it.

Bayless Recently Surprised by Praising LeBron

Bayless is notorious for being a LeBron hater. However, he surprised the masses when he praised the Lakers star for his strong performance against the Houston Rockets.

LeBron, CLUTCH. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 7, 2020

The love affair obviously didn’t last long as he’s back to bashing LeBron.

