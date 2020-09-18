Lakers Key Veteran Draws Unexpected Injury Designation for Game 1

After a nice break, the Los Angeles Lakers will be back on the court on Friday to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. However, they might be without veteran guard Rajon Rondo, who was a key cog for the Lakers as they dispatched the Houston Rockets in five games.

Rondo was announced as questionable for Game 1 with back spasms, as way Dion Waiters, who is dealing with a groin injury he suffered in the series against Houston. LeBron James is probably to play with a sore right groin, but there’s no risk of him missing time.

Rondo suffered a broken thumb in a practice before the NBA restart began in Orlando, missing all eight the seeding games. He was on track to return for the Lakers first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, but back spasms knocked him out.

Vogel will meet with reporters before Game 1 and give greater clarity on the injuries. If both Rondo and Waiters are out, it would mean more ball-handing opportunities with the second unit for Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma. Rookie Talen Horton-Tucker would also get some more run.

Rajon Rondo Stepped Up for Lakers in Second Round

Rondo averaged nearly 27 minutes per game against the Rockets, taking on a key role off the bench. The 34-year-old put together one of his best performances of the season in Game 3, exploding for 21 points and going 8-of-11 from the field.

“He’s got a genius mind,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said of Rondo after his big night. “I think it starts there and when you have been in uniform in the battles he’s been through, won a championship, numerous playoff experiences, he’s really seen it all.

“When the time comes, and hopefully it’s not too soon, he will be an outstanding coach.”

Lakers star LeBron James has also heaped praise on Rondo, who was once his rival.

“Hey listen, whatever makes ‘Do continue to play like he’s playing, then I don’t buy into it either,” James said, per SB Nation. “But he’s been exceptional these last two games. Obviously that first game, he hadn’t played in a while so it was a fell out game for him just like the rest of us, but these last few games are everything that we imagine (him) being in the postseason.

“And for me, being in the playoffs and being on the opposing side of him for so many years, I knew what he was up, especially in the postseason … To now be on the same side as him … It’s perfect.”

Anthony Davis Hungry for a Championship

The Lakers were led to this point by their two stars — Anthony Davis and LeBron James, both who were named to the All-NBA First-Team this week.

Davis finished his first regular season in purple and gold averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals. He finished runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting. But Davis values a championship more than any personal accolade he can put on his mantle.

“It’s always an honor to be on an All-NBA team — even more the first team — so that’s always an honor,” Davis said after practice on Thursday, per SB Nation. “But we know what the bigger goal is, especially for me, to win a championship. Any time I can get other awards along the way, it’s definitely an honor. Not too many people can say they’ve been First Team, let alone an All-NBA team, and I’ve been able to do that several times. It’s been an honor for me.

“But I can’t lose track and get excited about that and not remember what remember what the ultimate goal is. I think having a championship trumps everything, every other award. That’s kind of been my mindset”

The Lakers are a 7-point favorite for Game 1 against the Nuggets and a massive -525 favorite to advance to the NBA Finals.

