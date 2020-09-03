Russell Westbrook Dismisses Lakers: ‘I Never Worry About the Other Team’

After a hard-fought series, the Houston Rockets are headed to the second round of the playoffs. They were very close to getting eliminated but they were able to hang on and now have a date with the number one seed Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets should have both of their stars to start the series, which is important because the Lakers are a much bigger threat than the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, Russell Westbrook doesn’t sound all that worried. When asked about facing the West’s top seed, he essentially dismissed them.

“I think when we play the way we need to play, it’s tough to beat us. So our job now is to focus on how we can adjust to that series, I would say. [The Lakers] are obviously a good team. They’ve been a good team all year long,” Westbrook said.

It’s probably time he starts worrying because the Lakers just easily took care of the hottest team in the bubble. Los Angeles has finally hit their stride after the long layoff and they aren’t an easy matchup for the Rockets.

Russell Westbrook on facing the Lakers: “I never worry about the other team.” pic.twitter.com/uwlgcAREcv — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 3, 2020

Mike D’Antoni Jokes About Playing in L.A.

One thing that works in the Rockets’ favor is that the Lakers have lost their homecourt advantage in the series. Mike D’Antoni poked fun at that fact.

“We got to fly to L.A., which is tough, but other than that it’s good,” D’Antoni quipped after Wednesday’s win.

The loss of homecourt advantage is unfortunate for the Lakers but it didn’t seem to be much of a problem in round one. At the end of the day, the best team will come out on top.

THUNDER at ROCKETS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | September 2, 2020THUNDER at ROCKETS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | September 2, 2020 Led by Russell Westbrook’s 20 PTS and 9 REB, the Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 104-102, in Game 7. Additionally for the Rockets, James Harden added 17 PTS, 3 REB and 9 AST in the victory. Luguentz Dort tallied a career-high 30 PTS for the Thunder, while Chris Paul added a triple-double of 19 PTS, 11 REB and 12 AST. The Rockets will now advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the Los Angeles Lakers after closing out this best-of-seven series, 4-3. Game 1: Friday, September 4 at 9:00pm/et on ESPN Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: https://on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at https://nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5 2020-09-03T04:02:25Z

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers in for Tough Matchup

Out of the two teams that could’ve advanced, the Thunder were preferable for the Lakers. The Rockets have a lot of potential when they’re playing their best and their perimeter offense could cause problems. Los Angeles doesn’t really have players who can lock down both Westbrook and James Harden while Robert Covington will play really tough defense on LeBron James.

However, the Rockets aren’t going to be able to stop Anthony Davis. D’Antoni acknowledged that fact recently.

“A lot of people have guarded [Davis]. It hasn’t worked,” D’Antoni said, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “I don’t care who guards him. He’s still going to be Anthony Davis. We’re not going to all of a sudden turn him into a pedestrian player.”

LeBron is obviously going to be great despite the tough matchup against Covington but Davis is more of a wild card. He’s disappeared in a number of games since the bubble started. That said, he was mostly excellent against the Portland Trail Blazers and they had some solid bigs to slow him down. The Rockets don’t really have a big who will stop Davis. He needs to dominate if the Lakers are going to win this series.

READ NEXT: Wild Defensive Stat for Lakers’ Alex Caruso Revealed



Follow Austin Boyd on Twitter: @austincjboyd