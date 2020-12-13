Lakers Guard Expected to Miss Time With Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without guard Alex Caruso for at least Sunday night after he suffered a hip injury in the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Head coach Frank Vogel said that Caruso is dealing with a hip flexor strain, but did not get into many additional details. The Lakers open up the regular season in just over a week against the Clippers and Caruso is expected to play a solid role off the bench.

Alex Caruso is ruled out because of a hip flexor strain. Lakers are hopeful he will return to practice Tuesday and play in two final preseason games. https://t.co/oOh5M6ciNI — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) December 12, 2020

Caruso averaged 18.4 minutes per game last season and took on a larger role with Avery Bradley opting out of the bubble. Caruso averaged 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists last year, but also stepped up as a defensive presence.

Vogel praised Caruso after he stepped up, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, against the Blazers’ two star guards CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard in the first round of the playoffs.

“We don’t win this series if [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Caruso] don’t play at the level that they played at on two of the best guards in the game in Dame and CJ. Even though they’re excelling on the defensive end, they’re making plays offensively as well,” Vogel said after eliminating the Blazers. “They were a huge part of this series victory.”

Alex Caruso Still Getting Love as Fan-Favorite

Caruso quickly became a fan-favorite and an internet sensation when he arrived in Los Angeles thanks to his brand of play and somewhat unassuming look. Caruso said that has only grown since the Lakers won the title last season.

“There was always kind of a little bit of buzz for me given the state of Lakers basketball and the come-up that I’ve had, and the exposure that I’ve gotten over the last year, year and a half, two years,” Caruso said. “But I think now maybe it’s a little less people just saying my name and calling out, and now it’s a little bit more recognizable of achievement.

“I think they understand that I played a big role in us trying to get to the championship and us winning the championship, I think that’s something they appreciate now. Lakers fans already were in love with me I think, now it’s just kind of doubled over.”

Alex Caruso Embracing Quick Turnaround After Title

Caruso is just 26 years old, so a quick turnaround after a short offseason is something he can embrace. Caruso thinks that since the Lakers were the last team to play — along with the Heat — it will be easier for them to kick it back into gear.

“I think that’s maybe the only advantage coming out from having the shortest amount of rest, is that we were the team that played the longest and has played most recently,” he told reporters. “I think that’s going to help us. Vice versa, getting the bodies back to where they need to be, I took a couple weeks of just not doing a lot. Maybe lifting a couple times a week, maybe one workout for the first couple of weeks after we won the championship. Just to get wrist back, knees, get everything back to equilibrium and where it needs to be for me to get back to work.”

This will be Caruso’s second full NBA season, although it will be just 72 games with the changes in place for the unique year.

