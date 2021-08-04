Lakers Decide to Cut Ties With Veteran Forward: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers roster is about to look completely different this upcoming season. The team hasn’t made much of an effort to re-sign some of their key free agents and has decided to cut one returning player under contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are waiving veteran forward Alfonzo McKinnie.

The Lakers are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie is set to enter free agency as an experienced wing after his fourth NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

McKinnie came to Los Angeles as part of the trade for JaVale McGee with the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason. Though he didn’t play much, he was able to retain a spot on the roster for the entire season. He played in 39 games and averaged 3.1 points. McKinnie will now have to look for a fifth NBA team to give him a chance. He’s never been able to carve out a big role with a team but it’s telling that 2020 champions would keep him on the roster for a whole season.

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that the Lakers are moving on from McKinnie. They’ve made myriad moves this offseason and the roster’s outlook is completely different. It’ll be interesting to see what the team does with the additional roster spot they opened up.

Dennis Schroder Having a Rough Free Agency

The Lakers roster is filling out and it’s notable that a certain point guard is still on the market. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Dennis Schroder had a four-year contract offer on the table worth $84 million from Los Angeles during the season on the table. He decided to turn that down in hopes of making $100+ million in free agency. He’s likely regretting that decision as the Lakers have obviously moved on after trading for Russell Westbrook and Schroder’s market is limited.

The New York Knicks may be his last hope, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“The Knicks have interest in Schroder as a playmaker and defender, but he’s a poor 3-point shooter,” Berman wrote. “One source told The Post Schroder started the process seeking a deal that would start at $25 million.”

Getting $25 million a year isn’t even an option for Schroder at this point. He’ll be lucky if he gets anywhere close to the $84 million the Lakers offered him. Turning down that deal is looking like the biggest blunder of the season by any player.

Who Could Lakers Still Sign?

The Lakers’ roster is pretty much set but there are still a few openings. With McKinnie getting waived, the team has three more slots. Veteran forward Jared Dudley figures to get one of those roster spots while it remains to be seen what could go on with the other two. With Summer League starting up, the Lakers could take their time and see if any of their rookies are worth giving a roster spot to. Mac McClung is a name to watch.

Any veteran the Lakers sign this late in free agency isn’t likely to be part of the rotation. It never hurts to add more shooting but the team could also be interested in adding an athletic big.

