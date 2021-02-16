Analyst Believes 2-Time All-Star Big Man ‘Makes Sense’ With Lakers

Even if Anthony Davis misses significant time with his injury, the Los Angeles Lakers should be just fine. However, they could start thinking of ways to bolster their frontcourt in case Davis’ injury problems get worse. The team will have a hard time making a trade but the buyout market could offer some good options.

It appears that Andre Drummond’s time in Cleveland is coming to an end. Though he’s not incredibly valuable, he is a two-time All-Star who should get plenty of interest if he gets bought out. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic believes the Lakers could be a fit for Drummond if he doesn’t get traded:

Miami, Milwaukee, Brooklyn and the Lakers all make sense on some level if Drummond is bought out by the Cavs, particularly given Anthony Davis’ calf and Achilles injuries. While Davis missing extended time could reshape the trade deadline, the rest of the league will likely be waiting on a Drummond buyout. That shouldn’t be much of a surprise given the lack of interest in him at the trade deadline last year. The Cavs got Drummond for pennies and they’ll only get pennies, if anything, for him now.

It Would Be Interesting to See Drummond on a Good Team

Drummond is a fascinating player as he’s always put up very good stats. He averages 14.6 points a game in his career with 13.8 rebounds. He’s an incredibly productive player and has led the league in rebounding four times. Despite that fact, there appears to be very limited interest in him around the league.

While the lack of interest is concerning, it’s important to keep in mind that he’s never played on a good team. Teams that he’s been on have only been to the playoffs twice in his nine seasons. If he stays with the Cavaliers, he will likely miss the playoffs again. Drummond can’t be one of the two best players on a championship team but maybe if he’s the third or fourth-best player, he could be a valuable piece.

Would Drummond Fit With Lakers?

Drummond on the Lakers could be potentially very interesting. He wouldn’t be a top player and probably wouldn’t even start for the first time since his rookie year. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will handle most of the scoring. If Drummond could accept a role that was similar to Dwight Howard’s last season, he could be a great fit.

Getting 10 points and seven rebounds a game for a backup center would be a welcome addition for Los Angeles. Now, it’s hard to know if he can check his ego at the door. It’s difficult to go from being the best player on a team to a role player on another. Drummond probably makes more sense on a team like the Brooklyn Nets where they need a good big man but the Lakers could be a great landing spot if he’s looking to win a ring and revaluate his future in the offseason. That strategy worked out well for Howard and DeMarcus Cousins last season.

