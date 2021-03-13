Analyst Pleads With Star to Sign With Lakers

It’s rumor season for the Los Angeles Lakers and one name that has been connected to the team quite a bit is Andre Drummond. The two-time All-Star is currently sitting out while the Cleveland Cavaliers figure out what to do with him. As the trade deadline nears on March 25th, the odds of him actually getting traded seem less and less likely.

Regardless, he’s not going to be on the Cavaliers’ roster for much longer. If he ends up getting bought out, the Lakers will almost certainly be one of the teams vying for his services. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith would like to see Drummond end up in Los Angeles, but mostly for entertainment value.

Andre Drummond to the Lakers?@StephenASmith wants to see it happen for many reasons 😂 pic.twitter.com/5xI1wlkAvH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 9, 2021

“I’m so glad to see reports sending Andre Drummond to the lockers because he never got the site he deserved in Detroit and Cleveland,” Smith said after pointing out some of the bizarre plays Drummond has made.

Drummond is one of the most productive centers in the NBA but hasn’t played a lot of winning basketball. Joining the Lakers would certainly be a change as they are all about winning championships.

Will Drummond Want to Go to Lakers?

If Drummond ends up getting bought out, he’ll have plenty of choices of where he can go. Odds are that he ends up with a contender. ESPN’s Marc Stein recently reported that the center will give “strong consideration” to the Lakers. Marc Gasol hasn’t been terrible for the team but he hasn’t made much of an impact. The team seems determined to find some help at center.

Out of all the options that could be available to Los Angeles, Drummond is the most intriguing. He’s a highly productive player but is considered one of the NBA’s superstars due to the fact that he hasn’t won anything. Joining the Lakers would give him a shot at winning a championship. The partnership could be mutually beneficial. Los Angeles wants some athletism and size at center, which is what Drummond would bring. If he’s an important player on a championship team, that could boost his status heading into free agency this upcoming offseason.

Lakers Not Likely to Make Trades

If the Lakers want Drummond, they have to hope that another team doesn’t swoop in and trade for him. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the team is not planning on making a trade at the deadline. That doesn’t come as much of a surprise as it would be hard for them to pull off a trade right now.

However, they should be all over the buyout market. Drummond appears to be at the top of their list but there could be some other good options. P.J. Tucker is a name to keep an eye on. The situation with the Houston Rockets appears unsalvagable. It’s possible that he gets traded but if he ends up getting bought out, expect the Lakers to get involved. Hassan Whiteside is another name that the team has been linked to if he’s bought out.

