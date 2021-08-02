Lakers Among Suitors for Former Rival of LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be in the market for some veteran help and veteran wing Andre Iguodala is a name the team has been linked to.

The Miami Heat declined Iguodala’s option for the 2021-22 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.3 minutes for the Heat last year coming off the bench.

At 37, Iguodala is still highly respected around the league for his defensive abilities and veteran leadership, having been a key cog during the Warriors’ dynasty, guarding LeBron James for much of their battles in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers could be interested in Iguodala’s services, per Arash Markazi of The Mightier 1090, who believes Rob Pelinka’s history with the three-time NBA champion could play a factor.,

“Andre Iguodala’s former agent is current Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka,” Markazi reported. “The two remain close and the Lakers are a team in play to sign him.”

The report was confirmed by Jordan Schultz of ESPN.

“League sources confirm the Lakers and Warriors are both interested in signing Andre Igoudala,” Schultz tweeted. “Remember, Iggy – who was once represented by Rob Pelinka – said this two years ago on Howard Beck pod: ‘Rob is my man. He’s always been good to me. My wife loves him.'”

Iguodala carries quite of respect for James, even calling the “top talent ever” before facing off against the King and the Lakers in 2020 with the Heat.

“You just got to have that will, understanding you’re guarding the top talent ever,” Iguodala told Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated. “He’s going to make you pay when you make mistakes. You just try to play mistake-free basketball. Put him in vulnerable situations where you feel like you got the advantage, whether it’s a shot or a pass or where he is defensively.”

Lakers Signing DeMar DeRozan Becoming More Unlikely

The Lakers have also been rumored to be interested in four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. The former Spurs star is an unrestricted free agent that would reportedly sign for cheap to pursue a championship.

However, that idea has fallen apart in recent days per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

“It’s definitely starting to sound like the situation of him going to Los Angeles on the mid-level is not going to be the case,” Fischer said. “I don’t think it’s a sure bet that DeMar is going to take that mid-level to go to Los Angeles. That was something that was heavily discussed and rumored the last week or so, but now it does not seem to be the case.”

DeRozan appeared in 61 games for the Spurs and averaged 21.6 points and 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.9 assists.

Familiar Faces Interested in Return to Lakers

The Lakers are expected to draw some interest from both Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington — former Lakers that would fit the bill for a veteran’s minimum deal.

Ellington has interest in returning, as does Howard, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times

The Lakers need outside shooting and Ellington shot 42.2% from the 3-point line last season with the Pistons. Howard could fill the void as a paint presence for the LA. Howard is entering his 18th season and averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds last year with Philadelphia. .

