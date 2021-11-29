Star Makes Bold Claim on Lakers’ Future: ‘That Will Shut Everybody Up’

The Los Angeles Lakers got back to winning on Sunday with a 110-106 victory over Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. It was a big win for the Lakers, who were still reeling from their triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on November 26.

Big man Anthony Davis clearly isn’t ready to hang his hat on the one victory, though. If somebody were to ask him, he’d likely say that the team’s latest W is just step one of a plan to rewrite the narrative of a Lakers season which, to this point, has left fans to wonder what Rob Pelinka and “LeGM” have signed them up for.

After the Kings game, the eight-time NBA All-Star made it clear that he has big goals for the Lakers’ immediate future. And when we say big, we mean really big.

“We gotta keep fighting. You know, 10-11, I mean, we could go on a 10-game winning streak, 12-game winning streak, now the narrative is different,” Davis said.

While Davis setting the bar at a double-digit win streak could come across as him having unflinching confidence in his team, there’s another way to look at the proclamation. One could also give into despair upon realizing that that is what it would take for the Lakers to be on track again.

Nevertheless, AD is beating the drum.

“You know, 10-game winning streak, we’re 20-11,” he said. “Now we’ll shut everybody up. But it’s on us. We’re going to have to do it. It’s not just going to be easy.”

Davis continued, “We knew coming into the season that nobody is gonna give us nothing. No one is gonna feel sorry for us, no one is gonna feel bad for us. So, we gotta go out and take it, and that’s the fun in it. You know it makes it all worth it in the end when you got to grind for it and work for it like we have to.”

He’s not wrong. When you field a roster featuring not one or two but several future Hall of Famers, opposing teams are going to feel inclined to give you their best shot on a nightly basis. That’s not stopping Davis from shooting the moon, though.

“That trophy at the end of the year is gonna feel a lot better.”

You keep dreaming, big man.

Road-Heavy Schedule Ahead

Davis may be eyeing a win streak of 10-plus games, but the schedule doesn’t appear to be cooperating. Six of the Lakers’ next nine games are on the road, where the Lakers are currently 3-5. And some of those roadies come against the likes of the Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.

Here is how things shake out over the next 10 games:

Tue, Nov 30: @Sacramento

Fri, Dec 3: vs LAC

Tue, Dec 7: vs Boston

Thu, Dec 9: @Memphis

Fri, Dec 10: @Oklahoma City

Sun, Dec 12: vs Orlando

Wed, Dec 15: @Dallas

Fri, Dec 17: @Minnesota

Sun, Dec 19: @Chicago

Tue, Dec 21: vs Phoenix

It looks like that 10- (or 12) game winning streak will probably have to wait.

