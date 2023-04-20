Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reveals Status vs. Grizzlies After New Injury

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis sustained a cut above his right eye in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The new injury appeared to hinder Davis in the second game of the series, but the star emphasized that he will suit up in Game 3. After a subpar performance in Memphis, Davis was asked about his mindset as the series heads back to Los Angeles.

“Looking forward to it, wish we could play them tomorrow,” Davis explained during an April 19, 2023 postgame press conference. “[We’ll] get home [get] a couple days rest, a couple days of film and I’ll be ready for Game 3 for sure.”

Davis struggled to make baskets in Game 2 shooting just four-of-14 from the field to go with 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. The Lakers star gave an emphatic “no” when asked if the cut above his eye impacted his play in Memphis. Davis also sustained a stinger in Game 1 forcing him to briefly head to the locker room.

Here is a look at Davis’ swollen eye that has Lakers fans concerned.



Anthony Davis took an elbow to the eye on a jumpball with Desmond Bane.

The Lakers Are Favored by 4.5 Points vs. Grizzlies in Game 3

Despite Los Angeles’ struggles in the second game, the team is a 4.5-point favorite over Memphis in the Lakers’ first home contest of the series, per FanDuel. The opening spread is likely impacted by Ja Morant’s uncertain status heading into LA. Morant missed Game 2 with a hand injury, and the Grizzlies have not revealed a specific timeline for the star’s return. Memphis wing Dillon Brooks helped stir the pot as the series goes to Los Angeles by calling out LeBron James.

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks told reporters on April 19 when asked about his Game 2 exchange with James. “I was expecting him to do that Game 4 or Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on.

“I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do [which is] defense and taking on any challenge that’s on the board.”

Darvin Ham on Lakers: ‘I Think We Came Out a Little Bit Lethargic’

Puzzling how Anthony Davis has games he's ultra aggressive on offense then games like tonight he's contact adverse or doesn't even seek shots. Only 14 attempts isn't enough in the postseason.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was not pleased with how his team started Game 2 in Memphis. Ham was candid on the Lakers start to the game labeling the team as “lethargic” and “irresponsible” given the turnovers in the first quarter.

“Yeah, I think we came out a little bit lethargic in that first quarter, a little irresponsible with the ball, some unforced errors,” Ham noted during his April 19 postgame press conference. “I think in the first quarter, we had five turnovers that gave them in turn 10 points. But from that point on, I thought we clawed and we scratched and we fought. As the game wore on, the defense got better and better, and we just need to have that mentality at the start of the game.

“At the end of the day, obviously we wish we could have got this one as well, but that’s a helluva team over there. Really highly competitive ball club. I said it before the game, there’s a reason they are who they are with or without Ja [Morant].”