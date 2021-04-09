Lakers Star’s Character in Space Jam 2 Leaked [LOOK]

LeBron James is getting some help from Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in his upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. It had been known for some time that James would be joined by several NBA stars including Davis and Damian Lillard.

Their specific roles had not been released, but we are starting to get more details on their characters. As the photos below show, Davis will be a bird character in the new film, which sheds some light on James’ “Big Bird” comments to the Lakers big man that recently went viral.

From the trailer, it appears Davis, Lillard and Diana Taurasi will team up as part of the new Good Squad in Space Jam. After the trailer was released, James took to Twitter to thank some of his co-stars including Davis.

“@Dame_Lillard @AntDavis23 @KlayThompson @DianaTaurasi @Nnemkadi30 THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for taking time out of your busy schedules, trusting me and playing a huge part of Space Jam: A New Legacy!!” James tweeted. “Means a lot! 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑 @spacejammovie.”

Here is a look at the trailer where Davis’ character makes a brief appearance.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – Official Trailer (2021) LeBron James, Don CheadleLeBron James and Bugs Bunny team up in this trailer for Space Jame: A New Legacy. Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event "Space Jam: A New Legacy," from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking… 2021-04-03T13:14:05Z

The latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Space Jam: A New Legacy Will Be Released on July 16

spotted in the Space Jam 2 trailer

—Anthony Davis

—Diana Taurasi

—Klay Thompson

(they're all listed on the IMDB page too) pic.twitter.com/besxELUjzj — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 3, 2021

James and Davis could be making a run with the Lakers to the NBA Finals along with one in the theaters as well. The latest edition of Space Jam will be released on July 16 in both theaters and HBO Max. This is around the same time as when the NBA Finals are slated to take place this summer. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James set the record straight on A New Legacy not being a sequel to the original Space Jam. James noted that he had a gym on set to help him stay prepared for the NBA season.

“It’s definitely different from basketball, that’s for sure,” James told Entertainment Weekly. “A lot of long days. I would start my morning pretty much around 3 a.m. Warner Bros., they built a gym for me and a weight room, so I would go there early, because I wanted to make sure I continued to prepare myself for the upcoming season. I would go train around 3:30 a.m. for about two hours. And then I would go on set around 7 a.m. and start preparing. There were some days that would go into the wee hours of the night. There were some days you would not have to go as long, but you never knew. You always had to be ready.”

Davis Prefers Movie ‘Cameos’ Over Starring Roles

This is why LeBron called Anthony Davis “Big Bird”. Here’s some shots of AD in #SpaceJam pic.twitter.com/VDt94vcxUb — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) April 3, 2021

It does not sound like Davis will be featured throughout the film. During a 2019 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Davis admitted he prefers to have smaller appearances in movies and will leave the starring roles to his Lakers teammate.

“Actually, filming movies are fun in front of the camera, behind the camera is too much work,” Davis explained. “I’ve seen the directors and assistant directors and everybody constantly, constantly just stressed. I’m like, man, it’s not this hard. It can’t be that hard. Like, LeBron is still filming now and he’s on set from like 6:45 [a.m.] to 7 p.m. I would never want [that]. Let me do my cameos and just [say], ‘Hey guys, Anthony Davis here of the Los Angeles Lakers and get out of here.’ Then I’m done, I’m good.”