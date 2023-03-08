Anthony Davis Calls Austin Reaves Hilarious Nickname After Lakers Beat

The Los Angeles Lakers have started putting the pieces together heading into the final portion of the season. After a busy trade deadline saw them seriously shake up the roster, they’ve been finding a ton of success despite dealing with multiple injuries.

LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are both out with various injuries, and Anthony Davis has been leading the charge for the Lakers. However, Austin Reaves also put in a solid shift in their recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies. After the game, while Reaves was doing an interview, Davis referred to him as “Hillbilly Kobe [Bryant]” and got a chuckle out of Reaves in the process.

Reaves returned the favor during his interview, showing love to Davis after his dominant performance over the Grizzlies.

“He was an animal again, on both sides of the floor,” Reaves said via Spectrum SportsNet. “You know, that’s what we need from him right now. Bron’s out. D’Lo’s out. So, this is his team right now, and in the last five games or whatever, he’s done nothing but be spectacular, and that’s the Anthony Davis we know. We expect him to continue to do it.”

Davis was absolutely incredible against the Grizzlies. He finished the game with 30 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Reaves, he also put up some solid numbers. The Lakers guard dropped 17 points, four rebounds, and seven assists on 6-of-13 shooting overall and 1-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Anthony Davis Sounds Off on Jarred Vanderbilt

In addition, Davis praised the Lakers’ defense after the game. He showed love to Jarred Vanderbilt, in particular, giving him credit for the work he’s been doing on the defensive side of the court.

“Communication. [We] haven’t had much practice time, but when you have constant communication between the group, [it] tends to work out,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’ve been playing extremely hard, but that kind of covers up for a lot of mistakes. So him [Vanderbilt] being a defensive guy, you know, myself, and then you add Dennis [Schroder], and AR [Austin Reaves], and all these other guys that might not seem like defensive guys, but when you got a group of defensive guys around you, it only sparks that. So, it’s been fun. It’s been fun holding teams below their average. And that’s what we thrive at our best – getting stops and running. So, we got to continue to do that.”

Anthony Davis Discusses Troy Brown Jr. Celebration

During the Grizzlies game, Lakers wing Troy Brown Jr. had multiple big-time plays where he celebrated and had some fun. After the game, Davis sounded off on Brown Jr. and how much fun the Lakers are having right now.

“We’re having fun. This game is stressful enough. You don’t want to add more stress to it,” Davis said when asked about Brown Jr. via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, we just go out and just have fun. We say that before we go out every time, ‘Hey, just have fun. Play the game the right way, and have fun doing it.’ And that’s what guys are doing. Everybody’s having fun and laughing, but we also know when we have to be serious and make plays. So, it’s always fun when you’re winning, too. So, we have every right to be happy right now. We’re getting some big wins, especially with Bron out. He was part of our team. So, like I said, guys are stepping up [and] playing well. And it’s fun to see guys play well. Everybody’s supportive of each other. Even if guys aren’t playing or making shots, we still want to stay together [and] know what we’re chasing.”