Anthony Davis Sounds Off on Austin Reaves After Lakers Beat Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster struggled mightily at the beginning of the season. However, at the trade deadline, they completely shook up their roster, adding new depth pieces in the hopes of making a serious run at the playoffs this year.

On Sunday night, they took care of business against the Orlando Magic thanks to a monster performance from Austin Reaves. After the game, Lakers star Anthony Davis spoke about what Reaves was like as a rookie last season and how his growth has translated this year.

“Early in the season [last year], he just made the right plays,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He listened a lot. He was a sponge with all our guys that were here. I mean, we had a veteran group last year, so he was able to soak up a lot of information and apply it fairly quickly. And then you can see all of that coming out this year. And especially when he has to step up and play huge for us. So, from day one, we kind of knew what we had in Austin, and he just constantly gets better and better. Makes the right plays. We’re comfortable with the ball in his hands late in the game, and he’s going to make the right read. So, I knew early on the type of player he could be, and he’s showcasing it now.”

Reaves poured in a career-high 36 points against the Magic. He also posted six rebounds and six assists while shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 1-of-4 from behind the three-point line. On top of that, the Lakers guard lived at the free-throw line, shooting 16-of-18 from the stripe.

As for Davis, he also played fairly well. He put up 15 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and four blocks on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor.

Anthony Davis Reveals Austin Reaves Joke

In addition, Davis also spoke about a joke he and LeBron James have when it comes to Reaves, referring to his ability to get to the free-throw line.

“He gets a lot of those calls. Me and Bron joke about it,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Like, ‘Man, we wish we could get some of those.’ But yeah, man, as a guard, he’s able to – I don’t want to say manipulate the game – but to see how the game is being called and use it to his advantage. Like the Trae Youngs and James Hardens. Guys who get a lot of free throws. So, he’s able to take that to his advantage and get to the line.”

Darvin Ham Shows Love to Austin Reaves

On top of that, head coach Darvin Ham also had some high praise for Reaves.

“I thought it was him being his normal self,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “What he’s been all year. Coming up in clutch moments for us. Trying to make plays downhill. Putting the defense in uncomfortable positions with his ability to attack the paint and draw fouls. So, he was great. He ended up with 36 [and] we needed all of them tonight. His aggressiveness reflects in his free-throw attempts. But that’s been Austin all year. He’s a hell of a player. Happy he’s on our team, and we damn sure needed him tonight.”