Anthony Davis Calls Out Lakers After Tough Loss to Bulls

With the playoffs inching closer and closer, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have much room for error. They played very poorly at the beginning of the season, but some big-time moves at the trade deadline have put them in a position to make the playoffs. However, with how packed the Western Conference playoff race is, it won’t be easy.

On Sunday afternoon, they fumbled a chance to get over the .500 mark, losing to the Chicago Bulls in LeBron James’ return-from-injury game. After the loss, Anthony Davis called out the Lakers for their turnover problems.

“[We] didn’t take care of the ball. Eighteen turnovers, 34 points. Going to be hard to win basketball games like that,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Give them credit. They came out and shot the ball really well. Guys who we wanted to shoot made shots. We didn’t make shots. Obviously, getting Bron back. Trying to get back in the swing of things. For him, for us as a unit, a big piece like that. So, we’re not getting discouraged. Obviously, we want ed to win that game. We got another one against the same team Wednesday. We’ll look to get some get-back.”

Davis wasn’t very aggressive on the offensive end of the court in the Lakers’ loss to the Bulls. He ended the night with just 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 0-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Anthony Davis Sounds Off on LeBron James

In addition to his comments about the Lakers’ turnover issues, Davis also spoke about the gameplan for the remainder of the season. He stressed the importance of playing the right way, whether it be himself, James, or anyone else on the Lakers.

“Us coming out and playing Lakers basketball,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, it’s not a two-man show. We got other guys who make our jobs easier. When guys are making shots, and we’re playing off fastbreak points and not taking the ball off the net the entire time, then we’re able to flourish. Both of us. So, just come out and just be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All the other guys are going to be themselves. Don’t overthink it. Don’t put too much pressure on ourselves. Just come out and play basketball.”

Darvin Ham Sends Message on LeBron James

Meanwhile, head coach Darvin Ham explained that the most important thing in the Bulls game was to get James reacclimated after he missed 14 games.

“Tonight, it was really getting Bron back in and back out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was great. And now we just got to, again, everybody gets on the same page, get back in rhythm with one another. Not saying that we were out of rhythm, but just getting back together and just playing. You know, 12:30 game, whatever. You can use excuse after excuse after excuse with Bron just now coming back, whatever. We just got to come out and play basketball as we’ve been. Playing on our toes. And we’ll fix the rest.”