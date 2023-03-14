The Los Angeles Lakers have a tough stretch of the season ahead of them. They struggled to compete effectively at the beginning of the season, but a big-time trade deadline haul helped put them in a position to fight for a playoff spot.

Anthony Davis was hot for a while, but he’s struggled in the past couple of games. On Sunday night, the Lakers lost to the New York Knicks, and Davis struggled offensively. He name-dropped a number of his teammates, including fellow star D’Angelo Russell, after the loss, giving them credit and taking blame for the defeat.

“Everything,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel when asked what he could have done better in the game. “They had a good presence defensively. Offensively, I wasn’t there. Like I said, free throws, layups, the handle, the shots. Just everything offensively. Guys played well tonight. Did their jobs. Dennis [Schroder], D-Lo [Russell], Austin [Reaves], Wenyen [Gabriel], Rui [Hachimura] – all these guys did more than enough to help win the game. I didn’t do my part.”

Play

Video Video related to anthony davis name-drops d’angelo russell after lakers loss to knicks 2023-03-14T15:13:51-04:00

It just wasn’t Davis’ night against the Knicks, as he failed to find any sort of rhythm on the offensive end of the floor. He finished the game with 17 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and two steals but shot just 8-of-18 from the field and 0-of-1 from distance.

Meanwhile, Russell put together a very impressive performance. The Lakers guard dropped 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists on 13-of-19 shooting from the floor and 6-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Dennis Schroder Defends Anthony Davis

After his rough offensive performance, the Lakers big man took all the blame for the loss, but his teammates wouldn’t let him do that. Schroder made sure come to Davis’ defense.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s everybody. It’s everybody in this locker room. I mean, I can say the same thing,” Schröder said. “When I came in, I had two quick turnovers. It’s on everybody. And when we lose, we lose as a team. If we win, we win as a team. But AD, he tries to be great at all times, and he’d been, I mean, 90% of the time, great for us. And I mean, that you miss free throws there. I mean, that happens. We’re all humans. And we can’t control if a shot goes in. But everything else, defensively, he did a great job still. Even in the second half on Julius Randle. So, he can’t put it on himself.”

Play

Video Video related to anthony davis name-drops d’angelo russell after lakers loss to knicks 2023-03-14T15:13:51-04:00

D’Angelo Russell Sends Message on Julius Randle

In other news, Russell was asked about his relationship with Randle, who he was teammates with at the beginning of his career in LA. He said that they don’t have a relationship, but he respects Randle’s game.

“No. No. I’m just a fan of his game. No relationship,” Russell said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We played together. Went our separate ways after that, and it’s just been competitive energy ever since then. So, I mean, that’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. So, on the court, it’s no love. You know, you just want to battle, try to get the win, and maybe shake hands after.”