Anthony Davis Teases New Hairstyle Inspired by Teammate in Viral Clip

Recently, Anthony Davis attempted to connect with fans by doing a Reddit AMA and answering some questions. That ended up being a disaster as the Los Angeles Lakers big man was trolled relentlessly and decided to cut it short. Instead of doing the AMA, Davis went on Twitch and streamed himself playing Call of Duty while talking with fans.

The most notable thing to come from Davis’ Twitch stream was when he revealed that he’ll add a blonde stripe in his hair, a la Dennis Schroder, if the Lakers win the championship.

"When we win the chip this year, I'm gonna get that blonde stripe like Dennis." Anthony Davis promises to rock the blonde stripe like Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oRfWsxLArD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2021

The blonde stripe has become a staple in Schroder’s hairstyle. There was a brief time when he didn’t have it and it was a somewhat big deal. Davis has been prone to switch his hairstyle up even once in a while and it would certainly be entertaining to see him rock the blonde stripe. If Schroder plays a massive role in the Lakers winning a championship, the whole team should pay homage to the guard with a blonde stripe in their hair.

Schroder Could Be Done for Regular Season

The Lakers have had an incredibly difficult time keeping their best players on the court this season. Davis missed two months, LeBron James isn’t fully recovered from his ankle injury and Schroder has already missed time due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Los Angeles was struck with even more bad news recently when Shams Charania and Bill Oram reported that Schroder is once again going to miss time due to health and safety protocols.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, sources tell me and @billoram. Schroder entered protocols on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2021

The guard will likely be missing the rest of the regular season as it is nearing its end. That’s not ideal for the Lakers due to the fact that the full team hasn’t played together much over the last couple of months. Los Angeles is going to have to make up a lot of ground in the playoffs. Considering they might have to play the Clippers in the first round, that could be a serious issue for the Lakers.

Davis Not Too Concerned With Injuries

The injuries and lack of playing time together should be a major concern for the Lakers. There are some really strong teams in the Western Conference that haven’t dealt with nearly the amount of injuries Los Angeles has. However, Davis isn’t that concerned with the fact that the team isn’t at full strength right now.

“It was nothing out of the ordinary for us,” Davis said recently, via Lakers Nation. “It’s been all season for us whether it’s health and safety protocols or someone is injured. It’s kind of been what has been happening to us all year. We had the mindset of and I had the mindset of next guy, next man up. No matter who is on the floor, the five that’s on the floor we got to compete and that’s all we did tonight was compete.”

