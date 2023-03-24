Anthony Davis Issues Statement on Dennis Schroder After Lakers Beat Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers made some serious changes to the roster at the trade deadline this season. They struggled at the beginning of the season, but since their deadline dealings, they have been playing much better, and now, they have a real shot at making some playoff noise.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers took care of business against the Phoenix Suns. It was a true team effort, with three players scoring 25-plus points. After the game, Anthony Davis spoke about picking his spots, noting that the first half allowed Dennis Schroder and a couple of other of his teammates to get theirs while he picked things up after the defense adjusted.

“Just knowing how big of a game this was,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I don’t think I was trying to get myself going the first half. Not that I wasn’t looking for my shots, but the plays were just Austin [Reaves] getting fouled or D-Lo [D’Angelo Russell] getting his shot. Dennis. D-Lo. And then in the second half, by them [the Suns] being aggressive in the first half, it just kind of opened up for me in the third quarter, and I was able to take advantage of the opportunities. Just how to do you know what I do and kind of open up the game for them a little bit in the fourth. So, like coach said, it was a great team win. A must-win for us, and we came out, and we played that way.”

Davis just barely led the team in scoring against the Mavericks. He finished the night with 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor.

As for Schroder, he played a big role for LA off the bench. He ended the game with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 3-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Anthony Davis Shows Love to Jarred Vanderbilt

In addition, Davis had high praise for Jarred Vanderbilt after the game for the defense he played on Suns star Devin Booker.

“Defensively, I think we were really good,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We had some slip-ups, but for the most part, I think we did a good job defensively. Vando [Vanderbilt] did a good job on Book. Just making it tough for him. He made some tough shots. Austin was on him. Dennis[was, too]. Just making it tough on him all night. Nothing really easy. Rebound the basketball, and just playing free. Having fun. So, a lot of guys played well [and] stepped up. It’s a big win for us for sure.”

Darvin Ham Praises Malik Beasley

Meanwhile, head coach Darvin Ham showed love to Malik Beasley for the way he handled getting benched for Reaves.

“I think he [Reaves] was huge,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He helped get us off to a great start. His ability to play downhill, draw fouls, score at all three levels, find guys, [and] his ability to play make. I mean, he was huge for us. He’s been huge for us all year. You mentioned last game, he’s in a great space right now. Feeling him his game and just locked into what we’re trying to accomplish. And I just felt like it made all the sense in the world. And salute the Beas [Beasley], being a pro’s pro. Understanding the strategic part of it. And Beas was locked and ready. He came off the bench, hit two big threes for us, and competed. That’s what we need, man. That’s the competitiveness, but the togetherness that I’ve mentioned all year.”