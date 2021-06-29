Anthony Davis Makes Strong Statement on Future With Lakers

Anthony Davis wants his jersey hanging in the rafters of Staples Center once his Los Angeles Lakers career is wrapped up — and it will read No. 3, not No. 23.

While streaming video games on Twitch, Davis said he’s not going back to No. 23, which he wore during his first seven seasons with New Orleans.

“That’s the plan. The plan is to have No. 3 hanging in the rafters,” Davis said during the live stream, “Not going back to 23.”

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Many speculated that Davis would go back to No. 23 with LeBron James announcing that he’s going to be wearing No. 6 next season.

James wore the number during his four years with the Miami Heat and will reportedly be sporting the number in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie.

Anthony Davis Bringing Back His Braids

While his number is staying the same, Davis said he’s reverting to an old look, going back to the braids that he wore when the Lakers won the title in the bubble.

“Should’ve done it sooner,” Davis said on the stream.

It’s not the first time Davis has brought up his career on the court during his streams. Earlier this month the Lakers’ All-Star talked about his injured groin, which upended the team’s run at a repeat.

“I feel good tho, chat,” Davis said. “Groin feels real good. Trust me; we’re going to be ready for next year. We’re going to be right.”

"I feel good tho, chat. Groin feels real good. Trust me; we're going to be ready for next year. We're going to be right.” – Anthony Davis (via @nicoleganglani, h/t @pickuphoop) pic.twitter.com/2NPlrhudS4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 18, 2021

Anthony Davis Has Been Taking it Easy in Offseason

If the Lakers want to get back to their championship ways next season, a big part of that equation is Davis being healthy. The 28-year-old forward was banged up for the majority of last season, dealing with Achillies, calf and groin issues.

“We had the pieces, we just couldn’t stay healthy,” Davis said in his exit interview. “A lot of that is me. When you have a main guy that’s not on the floor, and then you have another guy [LeBron], two main guys who’s not able to participate, it’s just tough for an extensive amount of time. That’s all it really was. I think the team we built this summer, we had the right pieces.”

Davis ended up watching the final minutes of the Lakers season from the sideline due to the groin and hasn’t been doing much since, resting his body in hopes of getting 100% for next season.





Play



Anthony Davis interview during halftime of Sparks game Rosalyn Gold-Onwude interviewed Los Angeles Aces center Anthony Davis during the halftime of the Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks game. 6/24/2021 2021-06-25T05:29:24Z

“What’s it been, about three weeks since the last game? Something like that since Game 6. I’ve been doing nothing, just rehabbing and getting the groin right, playing video games,” Davis said while being interviewed during halftime of the Sparks game. “I’ve really been doing nothing. I mean, like you said, we’re starting to open up now, so it’s not much that you really can do. But I’m still a homebody anyway so I stay in the house anyway just playing video games, relaxing with the family, spending some time with my daughter. I have a son on the way so I’m waiting on that, and just trying to stay active and get ready for next season.”

Davis was named an All-Star last season, averaging 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Weighs in on Browns Future