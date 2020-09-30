New Injury Pops Up for Anthony Davis in Advance of Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers are ready to roll for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, but star forward Anthony Davis is dealing with a new injury.

Davis was listed on the injury report with a “right heel contusion,” different than the sprained ankle that earned him a spot on the report previously. Davis took a scary fall against the Nuggets in Game 4, coming up hobbled before quickly shaking it off. That was reported to be an ankle injury, so the heel issue might have popped up during practice.

Anthony Davis is down in serious pain pic.twitter.com/yYCzKWjirZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 25, 2020

LeBron James Among Lakers Probable for Game 1

Davis has company on the Lakers injury report, although none of the designations are considered serious. LeBron James is probable to play with a sore groin, which he has dealt with for a large part of the season. However, at this point of the year it would take a majorly debilitating injury for James to not get on the court, with “The King” in pursuit of his fourth NBA title that could help boost him to GOAT status when all is said and done.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only, and that is to compete for a championship,” James told reporters this week. “That was my mindset when I entered the bubble, and once I entered the quarantine process. Right from my first practice, my mindset was that if I’m gonna be here, make the most of it and see what you can do and lock in on what the main thing is. The main thing is to finish the season and compete for a championship.”

* @KingJames: "I’m here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to compete for a championship." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 29, 2020

Starting shooting guard Danny Green (finger) and backup guard Alex Caruso (wrist) are also probable.

The Heat have no injuries of note, although deep bench players Chris Silva (groin) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable.

Injury report for Game 1 of Finals: Heat listing Chris Silva (groin) and Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) as questionable. Lakers listing Anthony Davis (heel), LeBron James (groin), Danny Green (finger) and Alex Caruso (wrist) all as probable. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 29, 2020

Dion Waiters Back in Action for Lakers

The Lakers did receive some positive injury news in advance of Game 1, with Dion Waiters coming off the injury report. Waiters missed the entire Western Conference Finals run against the Nuggets and missed the majority of an earlier series against the Rockets with a sore groin.

Waiters has played sparingly in the postseason but gives the Lakers another option as a strong option off the bench if they need to. He’s never been scared to shoot the ball and can also be another ball-handler if LA needs it. Waiters will be extra motivated to play against his former squad in the Miami Heat. The former No. 4 overall pick had a tough end to his tenure in Miami, eventually being shipped to Memphis.

One of the more notable incidents was a now-infamous “gummy” situation on a team flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles. According to multiple reports, Waiters suffered a panic attack after consuming too much of the THC-infused edible gummies. Waiters was suspended 10 games by the Heat and it was one of the final straws that eventually led to him being dealt.