Lakers’ Anthony Davis Sells L.A. Mansion, Dealt Big $$$ Blow

Back when Anthony Davis bought his home in the Westlake Village area of Los Angeles, in 2018, it was seen as an excellent sign for the Lakers. Davis was still with the Pelicans at the time, but with his NBA contract heading into its final full season, this purchase of the palatial home for $7.5 million portended his eventual move from New Orleans to Southern California, which happened with a trade in the summer of 2019.

In April, when Davis put his house on the market for $8 million (OK, $7.995 million, technically), that decision drew some raised eyebrows. Davis was, after all, likely heading into free agency with a player option on his contract. Why was he already selling a house he’d had for all of just 20 months?

It turns out that the sale of his home did not affect Davis’ status as a Laker, as he signed a new five-year contract with the team that could keep him in place through the 2024-25 season and pay him $190 million. And it’s a good thing because Davis wound up taking a hit on the house price. Not only did he not get the original $8 million asking price, he got less than he paid for the place–$6.6 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Realtor Jordan Cohen handled the transaction.

Proud and grateful to rep both sides of this mega deal. Amazing way to close out 2020. https://t.co/El41mxyXHO — Jordan Cohen (@JordanCohen21) December 31, 2020

Davis Held the House for a Little More Than 2 Years

It’s unclear why Davis was eager to get rid of the house, which has five bedrooms plus eight bathrooms, after just a little more than two years, especially when he was selling it at a loss. As the Times wrote:

The Mediterranean mansion has everything the seven-time all-star could’ve needed. In addition to a movie theater, library and gym, there’s a full-size indoor basketball court with a scoreboard, skylights and a viewing box. A deck outside the court features a pair of slides that feed into a resort-style swimming pool below. Spanning 2.33 acres, the estate offers plenty of privacy tucked behind gates within the guard-gated community of North Ranch Country Club Estates. Indoor and outdoor cameras add to the security.

Sounds like a pretty nice place to live. Perhaps one negative is the fact that the home is more than 40 miles from both the Lakers’ practice facility and Staples Center, meaning that it is not particularly convenient—even when there is no traffic—to either place at which Davis works.

Anthony Davis Broke Out of Slow Start for Lakers on Friday

Davis, for his part, had struggled to start the season, averaging just 19.8 points with a game missed because of a calf injury in the team’s first five games.

But Davis was outstanding on Friday against the Spurs, when he scored 34 points, had 11 rebounds and dished out five assists. He was 13-for-26 shooting in that game, and went 4-for-6 shooting from the 3-point line.

Started 2021 how we ended 2020. #LakersWin @AntDavis23: 34 pts, 11 reb, 5 ast@KingJames: 26 pts, 11 reb, 10 asthttps://t.co/Z1EOBmH82Q — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 2, 2021

The six attempts from the 3-point line were the most he had this season. It’s been a point of emphasis for Davis.

“We want him to shoot them,” Vogel said. “… Player development applies to all players on the team, not just the young players. We want all players to grow their games. And he took a big step I thought from two years ago into last year with his three-point shooting and we’re asking him to take another big step with regard to this year. So without those four 3s maybe we don’t win tonight.”

READ NEXT: Teammate Labels LeBron James’ Latest Milestone ‘Disgusting’