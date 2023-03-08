Anthony Davis Issues Statement on Jarred Vanderbilt After Lakers Beat Grizzlies

Things seem to be looking up for the Los Angeles Lakers. After a season full of disappointment, a successful trade deadline has helped them turn things around. Even with LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell sidelined, they are playing some great basketball.

Anthony Davis has been a dominant force on both ends of the floor, leading the Lakers to two wins in a row. In their most recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Davis was amazing once again, but he got help on both ends. On defense, Jarred Vanderbilt has been amazing, and after the game, Davis praised his Lakers teammate.

“Communication. [We] haven’t had much practice time, but when you have constant communication between the group, [it] tends to work out,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’ve been playing extremely hard, but that kind of covers up for a lot of mistakes. So him [Vanderbilt] being a defensive guy, you know, myself, and then you add Dennis [Schroder], and AR [Austin Reaves], and all these other guys that might not seem like defensive guys, but when you got a group of defensive guys around you, it only sparks that. So, it’s been fun. It’s been fun holding teams below their average. And that’s what we thrive at our best – getting stops and running. So, we got to continue to do that.”

Vanderbilt didn’t fill up the stat sheet, but his impact was felt on the defensive end. He finished the game with five points, eight rebounds, and two assists on 2-of-5 shooting from the field.

As for Davis, he put up incredible numbers. The big man ended the night with 30 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Malik Beasley Makes Stunning Anthony Davis Comparison

After the Lakers’ recent win over the Golden State Warriors, Malik Beasley compared Davis to Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns in the sense that he needs to handle the ball more.

“Well, I told him, I played with KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] and Joker [Nikola Jokic],” Beasley explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, like, sometimes he has to be the one who handles the ball instead of me. Or, like, I set screens for him so I can get a smaller defender on him, and if they trap him, I got an open shot. So, we’re still working on our two-man game, but it’s getting better and better every game, and I think he realizes he could be more of a threat with me in the action with him.”

Dennis Schroder Offers Anthony Davis High Praise

Beasley wasn’t the only one who praised Davis after the win over Golden State. Dennis Schroder also had some kind words for the big man.

“AD is AD. One of one,” Schroder said via the Color VN YouTube channel. “When he’s in attack mode, it’s always going to be tough to stop him. I mean, Draymond (Green), of course, he’s one of the best defenders in the league, but AD is a top-five player in the world. So he made a hell of a play there. We needed that bucket.”