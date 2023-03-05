Anthony Davis Delivers Disappointed Message After Tough Lakers Loss

Every game counts right now for the Los Angeles Lakers. They are attempting to launch themselves into the playoff mix despite having to deal with a multitude of injuries. LeBron James is set to miss multiple weeks, and D’Angelo Russell is battling an ankle issue as well.

However, with Anthony Davis at the helm, they should be able to string together some wins. That wasn’t the case on Friday night, as they dropped a tough game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the contest, Davis explained what went wrong for the Lakers.

“At this point, we got to be locked in for a full 48,” Davis said via Lakers Nation. “We can’t have those miscues, which essentially cost us the game tonight.”

Anthony Davis on what went wrong for the #Lakers in their loss to the Timberwolves:https://t.co/onEhsLUX18 pic.twitter.com/F60y9ZtIdg — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) March 5, 2023

Davis put together a solid night, but it just wasn’t enough. The big man finished the game with 38 points, five rebounds, and two blocks on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor and 2-of-4 shooting from distance.

He also spoke about the defensive impact of Anthony Edwards and Jalen McDaniels, noting that LA has to do a better job of creating space for their guys.

“When guys are pressuring like that, you just got to get off of it and then maybe do some more like give-and-go action,” Davis said. “Kind of release that pressure with a screen in the backcourt. It’s our job as bigs to kind of free up our guards. Unfortunately, we got called with some offensive fouls today trying to do so. … We got to get our guys a little more freedom to create and play make by setting screens.”

Darvin Ham Delivers Furious Rant After Lakers Loss

In addition to Davis’ explanation after the loss, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham delivered a furious rant directed at his players and their effort levels, via Spectrum SportsNet:

Well, I think when you’re trying to go out each and every day, game day, non-game day, and you’re trying to see how you can be the best versions of yourself, I don’t see why or how that could be pressing. We’re in this position. We told our team, ‘We just have to take them one game at a time.’ We can’t be locked in for two and a half, three hours, out of a 24 hour day? I’ve been around this thing [for] 26 years. Multiple championships. Multiple trips to, as a player and a coach, to the postseason. If someone has to tell you that you can’t be locked in – we do basketball for a living. Someone shouldn’t have to tell you to be locked in. We get paid millions of dollars to do basketball for a living, which only takes, whether it’s a practice, a shootaround, a game, anywhere from an hour, sometimes 45 minutes, to two and a half, three hours. A sport. We’re not digging ditches all day. We’re not building homes. We’re not doing construction. Risking our lives. We’re doing basketball for a living. And we’re playing for one of the most recognizable, historic franchises on the face of the earth. The most. If that doesn’t motivate you to go out and try to be the best version of yourself, I don’t know what will. And we talk about it. And we pour into our players to try to make them better, individually and collectively. And so, we’re gonna keep preaching it, we’re gonna keep harping on it until there’s no time left and there’s just no chance of us doing it. But until then, we’re putting our best foot forward every day. Trust me.

Darvin Ham sounds off in the #Lakers postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/svDhhXsOBj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 4, 2023

Darvn Ham Explains Decision to Sit Anthony Davis

In other news, the Lakers decided to sit Davis in their recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite the big man being healthy. He is still in the recovery phase from an injury earlier in the season, however, and Ham noted that the Lakers will not prioritize wins over player safety.

“We’re trying to win all of these games,” Ham said via Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. “But as I mentioned the other night in regards to LeBron, due to the circumstance we don’t want the circumstances of winning or losing games to dictate how we handle our players’ health.”