Lakers’ Anthony Davis Has Angry Reaction to LeBron James Post

As two of the older superstars in sports, LeBron James and Tom Brady have struck up a bit of a bond. The former just led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship while the latter just got the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl. LeBron gave Brady a shoutout after his win in the NFC Championship but his post struck a chord with Anthony Davis.

Despite being from Chicago, Illinois, Davis is an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He wasn’t very happy with the admiration LeBron showed for Brady, whose team beat the Packers.

AD isn’t a fan of LeBron’s post Possible chemistry issues? Smh pic.twitter.com/55HBEQYYhU — Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) January 24, 2021

Obviously, Davis’s comment isn’t indicative of an issue between the two teammates. He’s just upset that his team lost in the NFC Championship for the second year in a row. LeBron and Davis will be just fine but it will probably take a minute before the latter is over the loss.

Who Slows Down First: Brady or LeBron?

For reasons unbeknownst to anybody, Brady and LeBron have defied Father Time. It’s truly unprecedented how both men have played at such a high level for so long. A big reason they’ve stayed successful is their ability to stay healthy. Outside of the 2008 season, Brady hasn’t missed significant time due to injury and the only time LeBron missed time was during the 2018-2019 season.

As of right now, it looks like the two men could play forever. However, nobody can be an elite athlete forever. LeBron is the younger of the two at 36-years-old while Brady is 43. Common sense would say the Lakers star will be around longer but that might not be the case. These are uncharted waters. Brady has clearly figured out a way to stay elite despite his age. In all likelihood, LeBron’s reign at the top of the NBA will last longer than Brady’s will in the NFL. Regardless, it’s truly remarkable what the two superstars are accomplishing.

Davis’ Packers Could Be in Trouble

Things could be going from bad to worse for Davis. The Packers are almost always among the best teams in the NFL. They’ve made the playoffs in 10 of the last 12 seasons. Out of those 10 playoff appearances, they’ve been to five NFC Championship games but have only won one.

Clearly, Green Bay is having a very difficult time getting over the hump. One Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers isn’t good enough and it sounds like the superstar quarterback could be souring on his situation. After the loss to Brady’s Buccaneers, Rodgers said his future is “uncertain.” That’s the last thing Packers fans want to hear. He’s arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL for over a decade. They got lucky landing him after Brett Favre left the team but odds are they aren’t going to get that lucky again. If Rodgers forces his way out, it could be dark days ahead for the Packers.

