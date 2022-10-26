Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sends Strong Message on Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been the target of widespread criticism amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ 0-3 start but Anthony Davis wants him to know the team has his back.

The Lakers have yet to notch a win this season and Westbrook is averaging 10.7 points on 28.9% shooting — just 8.3% from deep — 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He went 0-11 from the field in a loss to the Clippers and caught heat for an ill-advised shot in the final 30 seconds of a matchup with the Blazers.

Davis has been the target of his own set of criticism since putting on the purple and gold and wants to support Westbrook through the tough time.

“I mean, it’s crazy,” Davis said, per ESPN. “People are forgetting who Russ is. … I can’t imagine how tough it is for him. It’s something you guys have to ask him. But just as a team, as an organization, we’re just trying to be there for him and just keep supporting him and make sure that he doesn’t get caught up in it. ‘Cause that’s when things can go bad for him. We want to make sure that he’s continuously in a great space.

“He was all smiles today, which is a good thing. We want to make sure that no matter what, he knows we’re on his side and we have his back. And whatever he needs from us, we’re right here, on and off the court.”

LeBron James Also Backed Westbrook After Loss

While Westbrook’s situation has been a much-discussed one in the media, LeBron James was not game to give any negative soundbites on his struggling teammate after the Lakers’ most recent loss to the Blazers.

“I feel like this is an interview of trying to set me up to say something,” James said after losing to the Trail Blazers on Sunday. “I can tell that you guys are in the whole Russell Westbrook category right now. I don’t like to lose. I hate to lose at anything. I don’t care what happens throughout the course of my season or throughout the course of my career, I hate to lose. And especially the way we had this game. But give credit to Portland.

“You guys can write about Russ and all the things you want to try to talk about Russ, but I’m not up here to do that. I won’t do it. I’ve said it over and over. That is not my [M.O.]. That’s not who I am.”

Westbrook Doubtful for Matchup Against Nuggets

Westbrook has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the team’s preseason finale, although he hasn’t appeared limited in the Lakers first three games. That being said, Westbrook is doubtful to play on Wednesday against the Nuggets.

Prior to Westbrook’s status being announced, coach Darvin Ham said that he wasn’t looking at making any lineup changes.

“Not today,” Ham said when prompted by reporters.

It’s an interesting move for Westbrook to not be active and will give the Lakers a glimpse at life without the polarizing point guard in the lineup.