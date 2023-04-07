Anthony Davis Issues Statement on Mo Bamba After Lakers Lose to Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot as the season comes to a close. They are fighting to stay out of the Play-In Tournament. And while they may be lucky to even be in that spot considering their slow start, there’s still a chance they could avoid the Play-In entirely.

However, on Wednesday night, they faltered, losing to the LA Clippers in a game that was crucial to the Western Conference standings. After the game, though, Anthony Davis spoke about how the game was important for team chemistry, name-dropping Mo Bamba. Even though Bamba didn’t play, his return from injury is still a good sign.

“I probably had it in my mind that I was going to play regardless just because of the game. But I think we gained more chemistry,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Even though it’s not the result we wanted, we were able to get a healthy squat. Even though Mo didn’t play, just getting him back. Getting all our guys back and healthy and getting reps out on the floor for these last two games and then leading into the playoffs.”

Bamba joined the Lakers at the trade deadline this year in a deal that sent Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic. Since coming on board, Bamba has appeared in just seven games for LA. In his absence, the Lakers have turned to guys like Wenyen Gabriel for backup center minutes, and he has played well.

Meanwhile, Davis played fairly well on Wednesday against the Clippers. He finished the night with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.

LeBron James Name-Drops D’Angelo Russell

In addition, LeBron James also spoke about the team’s difficulties with chemistry, noting that both he and D’Angelo Russell have both missed time due to injuries.

“Obviously, since the trade [deadline], we’ve been playing some good basketball,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “But the one thing we’ve been lacking a little bit is just the consistency of our lineups. And obviously, I was out for four weeks, and D-Lo has kind of been in and out. But for the majority of it, guys have definitely stepped up. So, with these last two games, you definitely want to see if we can figure something out as far as our chemistry. But at the end of the day, we’ve still been playing good ball. So, not thinking about that too much.”

Lakers Labeled ‘Title Contenders’

All that being said, when the Lakers have been fully healthy post-trade deadline, they have played like one of the better teams in the NBA. And according to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, they are championship contenders when at full health.

“There’s real shooting and playmaking depth on this roster, and the play of Austin Reaves over the last month (18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 56.1 percent shooting overall) has been remarkable,” Swartz wrote. “From a 2-10 start to the season to 7-2 in their last nine games, these Lakers are true title contenders if healthy.”