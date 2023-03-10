Anthony Davis Provides Crucial Injury Update After Concerning Scene in Lakers Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a serious playoff push down the stretch of the season. After a successful trade deadline, things have been looking up, and Anthony Davis is leading the charge. Despite multiple injuries, the Lakers big man has been dominating.

LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell have both been dealing with nagging injuries, and the former of the two is set to miss multiple weeks. And to make matters worse, Davis was dealt an injury blow in the Lakers recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis took a shot to the nose during the game, but afterwards, he revealed that everything was fine.

“I think I had two, like, cuts on my nose,” Davis said vis the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “That’s what couldn’t stop bleeding. Then, obviously, my nose was bleeding as well We were able to put some plugs, whatever this is, in there. But it was the cut on the outside that just kept bleeding. So, it didn’t require stitches. Just had to stop the bleeding, and it took a little process to do so.”

Davis took a shot to the face during the game and was noticeably beaten up in his post-game press conference.

When asked if the injury would cause further concern, Davis simply said, “No.”

The big man was the best player on the floor against the Grizzlies by a wide margin. He finished the night with 30 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.

The fact that Davis’ injury isn’t severe enough for him to miss time is crucial to the Lakers’ success. If he were to miss significant time, the Lakers’ playoff dreams would likely die out.

Anthony Davis Shows Love to Jarred Vanderbilt

In addition to providing an injury update, Davis also praised his teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt. The Lakers forward has been playing stellar defense since joining the team at the trade deadline, and Davis acknowledged him for it.

“Communication. [We] haven’t had much practice time, but when you have constant communication between the group, [it] tends to work out,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’ve been playing extremely hard, but that kind of covers up for a lot of mistakes. So him [Vanderbilt] being a defensive guy, you know, myself, and then you add Dennis [Schroder], and AR [Austin Reaves], and all these other guys that might not seem like defensive guys, but when you got a group of defensive guys around you, it only sparks that. So, it’s been fun. It’s been fun holding teams below their average. And that’s what we thrive at our best – getting stops and running. So, we got to continue to do that.”

Austin Reaves Praises Anthony Davis

Meanwhile, Reaves took the time to show love to Davis after the game, touting the big man’s dominant performance.

“He was an animal again, on both sides of the floor,” Reaves said via Spectrum SportsNet. “You know, that’s what we need from him right now. Bron’s out. D’Lo’s out. So, this is his team right now, and in the last five games or whatever, he’s done nothing but be spectacular, and that’s the Anthony Davis we know. We expect him to continue to do it.”