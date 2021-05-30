Lakers’ Anthony Davis Out Against Suns After Groin Injury

Anthony Davis took another scary tumble to the ground during the first half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, grabbing at his groin and not starting the second half for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis is already dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Game 3, which the team officially dubbed as a “knee sprain” on the injury report. He’s also coming back from injuries to his left Achilles and calf.

UPDATE: Davis is out for the rest of the game with a groin strain, per Shams Charania.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out for remainder of Game 4 vs. Suns due to left groin strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 30, 2021

The injury happened with less than a minute left in the half, so Davis stayed in the game. However, he didn’t look right, barely moving up and down the court on the final possessions. He slowly made his way back to the locker room at the half.

HALFTIME: Suns 54, Lakers 50. Felt like Anthony Davis was really laboring after that fall on a drive to the basket. Thought he grabbed at his groin, not his knee. Ish taking him back and he's walking slowly. Just 6 points from Davis. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) May 30, 2021

Davis did not start the second half, with Kyle Kuzma taking his place in the starting lineup. Davis did not come out of the locker room, per the ESPN broadcast. The Suns outscored the Lakers 27-15 with Davis in the locker room during the third quarter.

Anthony Davis is in the back being evaluated, per the Lakers. No update yet. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 30, 2021

Anthony Davis Stressed Importance of Game 4 Vs. Suns

If it was the regular season, perhaps Davis would have sat out with the knee sprain, which happened after a block on Suns guard Devin Booker in the first half of Game 3. However, Davis stressed the importance of going up 3-1 and said there was “no chance” he wouldn’t be on the court.

Anthony Davis said he’ll get his knee evaluated by the medical staff tomorrow, but he’s optimistic about his availability: “There’s no chance that I don’t go tomorrow … In my eyes, as a competitor, I think I’ll be out there tomorrow.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 30, 2021

“As a player, I’ve wanted to be in this moment. You want to be in the playoffs and help contribute to my team’s success. I want to be out there. So in my eyes, for me as a competitor, I think I’ll be out there [Sunday].

“It’s going to be probably the biggest game of the series, I think, besides if Game 7 happens. We’re going in, want to protect home court … We know they’re going to come out and play desperate, in a sense.”

That statement only speaks to the seriousness of the injury before the half.

Davis is wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg due to the injury. Davis was just 2-of-9 shooting with six points in the first half. He played a team-high 19 minutes, also grabbing four rebounds and handing out three assists. Davis was coming off a pair of 34 points, double-digit rebound performances.

Lakers Already Playing Without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Davis is the second starter the Lakers are playing without, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope not suiting up due to a quad injury.

Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a “left knee contusion” that he suffered in the second half of Game 3. An MRI came back negative, meaning there was no tear, but KCP is still in too much discomfort to play.

Caldwell-Pope has started all 67 games he appeared in this season, plus the playoffs. He gave a grim account of the injury on Thursday.

“I immediately felt pain when he bumped me, and it hyperextended,” Caldwell-Pope told reporters after the win. “And it was painful enough where I couldn’t finish the game.”

With Davis and Caldwell-Pope out, more of the load falls on LeBron James, who is still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury that kept him out for a large chunk of the regular season. James hasn’t looked quite 100% but did go viral for an ally-oop with Alex Caruso in the first half.

ALEX CARUSO LOBS IT OFF THE GLASS FOR LEBRON! 😱🔥 (🎥: @NBAUK) pic.twitter.com/4iqo8hyk6j — theScore (@theScore) May 30, 2021

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday in Phoenix.

