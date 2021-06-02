Lakers Update Anthony Davis’ Status for Elimination Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have their backs against the wall heading into Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns down 3-2 and the status of superstar forward Anthony Davis is still up in the air.

Both Davis and fellow starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are questionable for the possible elimination game on Thursday at Staples Center, per head coach Frank Vogel.

Davis is dealing with a groin strain he suffered during Game 4. The former top pick was also dealing with a hyperextended knee before going down with the groin issue and missed time earlier this season with Achilles and calf injuries.

“We still don’t know,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after practice on Wednesday. “He’s doing everything he can. … We’ll see.”

Davis said he’s been getting better every day but is waiting to get clearance to play. He said that the groin injury occurred because of the hyperextended knee, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers inked Davis to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract, and as much as they want to win a title, will not risk his long-term health with the groin issue.

“As far as tomorrow, I obviously want to (play),” Davis said. “Still waiting to get medically cleared with the groin.”

Caldwell-Pope started and played 15 minutes after missing Game 4 with a thigh contusion. However, he didn’t score a single point and exited the blowout early due to the injury.

Anthony Davis Hints of Game 6 Return: Report

Things certainly look grim for the Lakers, who looked out of sorts in the 115-85 loss on Tuesday. With Davis in street clothes, the Suns gashed the Lakers defense, building a 30-point lead by halftime.

Davis took the court twice prior to the game to test out the groin but experienced too much pain during lateral movements to give it a go. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports gave an account of how the session went.

The 6-foot-10 forward took a few casual midrange jumpers, but was very careful not to plant his feet firmly. He then attempted to slide laterally and grimaced in pain every time. That drill was quickly abandoned. He informed athletic trainer Jon Ishop of his limitations as assistant coach Mike Penberthy looked on. He took a few more causal jump shots before exiting. There was very little movement involved in that pregame workout that lasted approximately 10 minutes. He was in no condition to play basketball.

Haynes made another revelation in the article, saying that Davis held up six fingers while addressing someone in the crowd, a hint that he could return for the crucial Game 6 back at Staples Center.

Davis said he made the gesture as a message to his teammates.

“We got another opportunity tomorrow to even the series,” he told reporters.

LeBron James Preparing to Play Without Anthony Davis

The load falls on LeBron James without Davis in the lineup and the 36-year-old superstar has looked less than 100% in the last few games.

James — who left the bench early to get treatment on his ankle — finished with 24 points in 32 minutes in Game 5, often running into a brick wall of Suns defenders. James previously dealt with a groin issue himself and isn’t too hopeful about Davis returning to the lineup for the game.

“My mindset is that he’s not going to be able to play in Game 6, but that’s my mindset,” James said in his postgame press conference. “I have to go in with that to prepare [for] who’s going to be in the lineup. KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] tried to give it a go tonight, too, and it didn’t work out well for him, as well. He had to leave the game as well. My mindset, for me, is as if AD won’t be in the game in Game 6. If something changes, then we go from there, but I’m preparing as if he’s not.”

The Lakers are a two-point home favorite for the Game 6 matchup.

