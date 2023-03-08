Anthony Davis Has Clear Message on Troy Brown Jr. After Lakers Beat Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers finally seem to be on a good track and heading in the right direction. After an extremely bumpy start to the season, they had a great trade deadline and have been playing well ever since. Even with LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell sidelined, they are winning games.

Anthony Davis has been stepping up in a big way, and in their Tuesday night win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Troy Brown Jr. made some big plays. He even took some time to pause under the rim after an and-one dunk and shimmied after another made basket. After the game, Davis was asked about Brown’s antics, and he said it’s good for the team to be having fun.

“We’re having fun. This game is stressful enough. You don’t want to add more stress to it,” Davis said when asked about Brown Jr. via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, we just go out and just have fun. We say that before we go out every time, ‘Hey, just have fun. Play the game the right way, and have fun doing it.’ And that’s what guys are doing. Everybody’s having fun and laughing, but we also know when we have to be serious and make plays. So, it’s always fun when you’re winning, too. So, we have every right to be happy right now. We’re getting some big wins, especially with Bron out. He was part of our team. So, like I said, guys are stepping up [and] playing well. And it’s fun to see guys play well. Everybody’s supportive of each other. Even if guys aren’t playing or making shots, we still want to stay together [and] know what we’re chasing.”

Troy Brown Jr. to the RACK ‼️ Lakers-Grizzlies | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/k6FfCqsPHv — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2023

Brown Jr. finished the night with some solid stats, including a big-time shot toward the end of the game and the aforementioned and-one slam. He put up 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.

TROY BROWN JR. CLUTCH. Lakers lead 110-103 with 1:04 remaining. 📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/Pcy2sJsSRf — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Davis was dominant. The Lakers big man ended the game with 30 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 11-of-17 shooting overall and 1-of-2 shooting from distance.

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vanderbilt

After the game, Davis also spoke about the team’s defense, praising Jarred Vanderbilt in the process, as the young forward has been stellar on that end of the court since joining the Lakers at this year’s trade deadline.

“Communication. [We] haven’t had much practice time, but when you have constant communication between the group, [it] tends to work out,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’ve been playing extremely hard, but that kind of covers up for a lot of mistakes. So him [Vanderbilt] being a defensive guy, you know, myself, and then you add Dennis [Schroder], and AR [Austin Reaves], and all these other guys that might not seem like defensive guys, but when you got a group of defensive guys around you, it only sparks that. So, it’s been fun. It’s been fun holding teams below their average. And that’s what we thrive at our best – getting stops and running. So, we got to continue to do that.”

Austin Reaves Sounds Off on Anthony Davis

Davis received his fair share of praise, too, though, as Lakers fan-favorite Austin Reaves showed some love to the big man post-game.

“He was an animal again, on both sides of the floor,” Reaves said via Spectrum SportsNet. “You know, that’s what we need from him right now. Bron’s out. D’Lo’s out. So, this is his team right now, and in the last five games or whatever, he’s done nothing but be spectacular and that’s the Anthony Davis we know. We expect him to continue to do it.”