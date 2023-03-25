Austin Reaves Sounds Off on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers made major changes to the roster at the trade deadline this year in an attempt to save their season. And considering how well they’ve played since that point, it seems as though they are ready to go on a serious run.

On Friday night, they played well, taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder in a crucial matchup for playoff seeding. After the game, Lakers guard Austin Reaves spoke about how dominant Anthony Davis was in the win over Oklahoma City.

“Like you said, from the get-go, he was being as ultra-aggressive, and that’s what we want from him every game,” Reaves said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We want him to do that because, talent-wise, he’s second to none. Great performance.”

Play

Austin Reaves Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Oklahoma City Thunder 116-111 Austin Reaves Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Oklahoma City Thunder 116-111 2023-03-25T05:34:12Z

With LeBron James out, Davis has been stepping up in a big way for the Lakers. He’s looked like the player he was during their NBA Championship run in the 2020 season, and that’s exactly what the Lakers need.

Against the Thunder, he put up some incredible stats. Davis ended the game with 37 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 15-of-21 shooting from the floor.

As for Reaves, he also played well against the Thunder, but he wasn’t very efficient. He finished the night with 11 points, six rebounds, and nine assists on 3-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Anthony Davis Praises Lonnie Walker IV

Lonnie Walker IV has taken on a bench role after being a starter for most of the year. However, against the Thunder, he was moved to the bench but was absolutely dominant. After the game, Davis showed love to Walker for being able to adapt to any role he’s given.

“A true professional,” Davis said of Walker via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. ‘All our guys, if they play or not, play a lot of minutes, start then go to the bench, start, they don’t play, [they have] good energy and good vibes no matter what. Cheering for their teammates. Lonnie goes in after games. If he don’t play, he goes to the gym, gets shots. Constantly staying ready. And I always say, ‘If y stay ready, you ain’t gotta get ready.’ So, he’s been locked in on his game when his number is called, and it was called tonight. And he stepped up and played well.”

Play

Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Oklahoma City Thunder 116-111 Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Oklahoma City Thunder 116-111 2023-03-25T05:46:42Z

Darvin Ham Shows Love to Malik Beasley

A similar situation occurred with Malik Beasley in the Lakers’ recent win over the Phoenix Suns. Malik Beasley was moved to the bench, and after the game, head coach Darvin Ham showed love to Beasley.

“I think he [Reaves] was huge,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He helped get us off to a great start. His ability to play downhill, draw fouls, score at all three levels, find guys, [and] his ability to play make. I mean, he was huge for us. He’s been huge for us all year. You mentioned last game, he’s in a great space right now. Feeling him his game and just locked into what we’re trying to accomplish. And I just felt like it made all the sense in the world. And salute the Beas [Beasley], being a pro’s pro. Understanding the strategic part of it. And Beas was locked and ready. He came off the bench, hit two big threes for us, and competed. That’s what we need, man. That’s the competitiveness, but the togetherness that I’ve mentioned all year.”