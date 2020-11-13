Veteran Guard Sheds Light on Future With Lakers With Latest Move

Avery Bradley has a decision to make this offseason when it comes to his future with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’ll be making it with some new representation on his side.

Bradley, who can become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his current deal with the Lakers, changed agents this week, signing with Charles Briscoe, per Sham Charania of The Athletic.

Lakers guard Avery Bradley tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium he is changing representation and plans to sign with agent Charles Briscoe. He is evaluating whether to decline his $5M player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

Bradley is weighing a $5 million player-option for next season, a slight bump from the $4.76 million he earned last year with the Lakers.

It’s unknown what the purpose of Bradley’s agent shuffle is and what he felt he wasn’t getting with his previous representation. A common theory is that Bradley is trying to shed some doubt on coming back to the Lakers to avoid being involved in trade talks.

The Lakers only have a limited amount of assets to trade and salaries to pile up to make the numbers work. Bradley’s $5 million if he opts in could be a key piece as the Lakers look to improve their roster this offseason.

Bradley could also be wanting to try his hand in free agency, seeing what he could get after a fairly solid — albeit condensed — season. Bradley opted out of the NBA restart in Orlando, but started 44 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 8.6 points and providing a solid defensive presence.

Avery Bradley Was ‘Still a Laker’ Despite Sitting Out

Bradley wasn’t with the Lakers during their postseason run, but still felt connected with his squad from afar as they hoisted the trophy.

Avery Bradley has opted out of playing in the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/myL0APUi4L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2020

“Everyone was going crazy,” Bradley said, via ESPN. “Everyone was excited. My wife was excited. I think it is something that is hard, obviously, not being there. But I think from the beginning I’ve been able to be at peace.

“He [Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka] was just letting me know I am a part of it. It has been a long season — and an amazing one. And we’ve been through a lot. It was just an amazing win. You could see it on his face.”

If Bradley returns to the Lakers, on his current deal or a new one, he would have a good shot at winning another ring. The Lakers are the title favorites next season, per Odds Shark.

Lakers Need to Build Guard Rotation This Offseason

The Lakers have concerns beyond Bradley when it comes to free agency. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo are both expected to opt-out of their deals.

Caldwell-Pope took on a larger role with Bradley out and down the stretch in the playoffs. He was the team’s third-leading scorer in the Finals against the Heat, averaging 12.8 points.

Rondo averaged 24.7 minutes in the postseason, rebounding from a fractured thumb he suffered during a practice in the bubble. He put up 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in the playoffs. But his largest attributes were his leadership and ability to make plays with the second unit helped the Lakers turn the tide in a handful of games.

READ NEXT: Lakers Guard Seeking Significant Pay Raise After Opting Out