All-Star Guard’s Wife has Strong Reaction to Lakers Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers already have two certified superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but there have long been rumors that the team would like to assemble a purple and gold “big three.”

Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal has been a target of the trade rumors with his level of play increasing, but Washington toiling in irrelevancy when it comes to the championship conversation. Lakers celebrity super-fan Snoop Dogg brought up the possibility of Beal joining Davis and James next year during a spot on Undisputed this week.

“We are going to bring some pieces in. We are not set,” Shannon Sharpe said.

“You know Bradley Beal just moved to LA, right,” Snoop Dogg replied.

Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, caught a glimpse of the video and seemingly shot it down, writing: “Unnnnnncccccc,” followed by a series of crying laughing faces.

That’s not to say Beal’s wife isn’t a fan of the Lakers. After they won the title she tweeted: “With this trash ass year and all the pain and grief it’s caused, my city needed this one!!!! LA deserved this one!!! Nip & Bean are smiling down.”

With this trash ass year and all the pain and grief it’s caused, my city needed this one!!!! La deserved this one!!! Nip & Bean are smiling down. 🙏🏽 — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) October 12, 2020

Bradley Beal Bought Massive LA Property in Offseason

Beal purchased an expensive piece of property in LA’s Venice neighborhood. The house is 7,200 square-fee with five bedrooms and nine baths, per Variety.

However, Beal has firm roots in Washington and it’d be hard to pry him from the Wizards with what the Lakers currently have to offer. Beal agreed to a two-year, max extension with the Wizards last October. That extension starts next season and is worth a maximum of $72 million and features a player option for the 2022–23 season.

The Lakers exhausted most of their valuable assets in a trade for Anthony Davis last summer, giving up Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart along with a slew of draft picks.

Lakers Previously Inquired About Bradley Beal

While it seems like a longshot that the Lakers could land Beal, there were substantial rumors around the trade deadline that the team could make a move.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke down the situation with Beal and potential outcomes during an appearance on Complex’s Load Management podcast.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be up to Bradley Beal because they are eventually going to offer him the ultimate, super-max contract that they can offer. He will have to make a decision on whether the Wizards are the right fit going forward. “The Lakers, at different points, they have had interest in Beal. If you’re trying to win basketball games, you’re going to have interest in Bradley Beal,” Charania added, saying there have been lots of teams around the league that have shown interest. “Everything he has said so far, he wants to stay a Wizard. The Wizards have said they want to keep him. I don’t expect something on him until we see John Wall and Brad Beal play together again.”

Beyond the speculation with Beal, the Lakers have an interesting offseason ahead with multiple players either needing to re-up or make decisions on player options.

