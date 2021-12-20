Insider Reveals LeBron’s Son Bronny James’ Top Offers

LeBron James’ son Bronny James is still two years away from playing college basketball, but he is already garnering interest from some of the top programs in the country. LeBron recently hinted at the two players sharing an NBA court together, which had Los Angeles Lakers fans dreaming. 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi provided a list of the early contenders to sign Bronny, who is part of the 2023 class.

“He’s still basically off limits to the media and hasn’t put out a school list, but some of the teams that he is believed to have interest in include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas among others,” Bossi detailed on December 12.

Bronny is rated as a four-star recruit at Sierra Canyon and the No. 38 player nationally in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

LeBron recently discussed Bronny’s standout performance at the Staples Center. The Lakers superstar admitted that he still has dreams of playing with Bronny in the NBA. Under the current NBA rules, the soonest this could become a reality is 2024.

“Well, I mean, absolutely, absolutely and my son is putting in the work, and we don’t really talk [about it], we never talk about it, but his dream is to play in the NBA,” LeBron responded during a December 7 media session when asked about wanting to play with Bronny. “That’s what he hopes, to be in the NBA and play it at a high level, and he has my my support and my blueprint.

“So, obviously with health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing for me to be on the same court as my son in this beautiful game, but it’s a long time, a long time that happens in between here and there. So, we just take every day and try to maximize each and every day as its own.”

When you are the son of one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, it is natural to generate buzz, but the growing list of programs targeting the young swingman goes beyond his last name. Bossi detailed why Bronny continues to be receiving more interest as his graduation date gets closer.

“Standing about 6-foot-3, James has really started to mature physically and is starting to come into his own as a player,” Rossi noted. “His jump shot looks good, he has deep range, he handles well enough to play some minutes at point and maybe the most pleasant development so far is how he is turning into a big time defender.”

LeBron may be a bit biased but the Lakers star believes his son, “has a great chance of being a pro.”

“So, Brony has always, for some odd reason, just always played the game the right way, and it’s just always a beautiful thing to see,” James added. “Like, having kids at that age a lot of kids can be selfish and even translate all the way to you get to the pros, and to see him just playing the game the right way where it doesn’t really matter about him.

“He never gets too high, never gets too low. He’s kind of just like even-keeled type of kid, if he stays on the path that he’s on, he has a great chance of being a pro and playing at a high level. But like I said, we’ll cross that road when you get here.”