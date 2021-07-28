Insider Reveals Most ‘Promising’ Trade the Lakers Could Pull off

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of NBA stars, but very few trade rumors are realistic given their current circumstances. One deal that appears to have a good chance of happening is the Lakers landing Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield. The Athletic’s Sam Amick described the Hield rumors as the most “promising” option for the Lakers in a potential deal involving Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell.

“Alas, ESPN’s Marc Spears indicated that a Russell Westbrook sign-and-trade with Washington could be a possibility, and Charania indicated that a Buddy Hield deal might be in the works with Sacramento,” Amick explained. “Of all the scenarios for a supporting player believed to be in play, one source to the situation indicated the Hield deal — which would involve forward Kyle Kuzma and would also likely require Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell to opt in to the final year of his deal (worth $9.7 million) and be included — appears the most promising thus far.”

The Lakers’ Top Priorities Are to Add Shooting & a 3rd Star

Amick described the Lakers’ mindset as recognizing, “this version of James simply must be maximized.” The implication is the Lakers believe there is a short championship window to utilize while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still in their prime. Amick noted the Lakers’ top priority is to add three-point shooting to their roster given they were among the worst-shooting teams last season.

“For the Lakers, adding an elite 3-point shooter like Hield on a long-term deal (three years, $63 million remaining) would be significant considering their struggles on that front last season,” Amick explained. “The Lakers ranked 25th in made 3s per game (11.1), were 24th in attempts (31.2) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.4). Hield was third in the NBA in 3s per game (four) behind Steph Curry and Damian Lillard and third in attempts (10.2, also behind Curry and Lillard).

“Independent of the possible Hield deal, finding a high-level point guard is a major priority for the Lakers as well. But as you’ve read so many times elsewhere, it’s a tall task for general manager Rob Pelinka to pull off when working with a taxpayer midlevel exception and extremely limited draft assets. Still, the driving force behind all of the pursuits is the realization that this version of James simply must be maximized.”

The Lakers Have Also Been Linked to Lowry, DeRozan and Dinwiddie Among Other Players

Last season, Hield averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 39.1% from the three-point line to help fill that void for the Lakers. Amick’s lengthy comments about the Lakers’ trade talks were partly in response to The Athletic’s Sham Charania’s June 25th report that Los Angeles was discussing a potential deal for Hield. Charania also linked the Lakers to a number of other key players including Kyle Lowry.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are pursuing a third stellar player who provides playmaking and shot creation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, sources said,” Charania reported. “The Lakers are expected to show interest in several free agents such as Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Spencer Dinwiddie, according to sources, but another scenario has gained some traction.

“The Lakers and Sacramento Kings have discussed a deal centered on guard Buddy Hield, sources tell The Athletic. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma would be involved in a potential package, per sources. The Lakers have received interest from several teams regarding Kuzma, sources said.”