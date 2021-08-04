Lakers Involved in Expanded 5-Team Trade: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook is about to get bigger. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers are now part of a five-team trade involving the Wizards, Nets, Spurs and Pacers. The Wizards’ previously agreed to sign-and-trade for Spencer Dinwiddie is also part of the sizable deal.

“Washington is sending Chandler Hutchinson and a 2022 second-round pick to San Antonio as part of a multi-team deal in the Spencer Dinwiddie sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. Brooklyn gets a 2024 second and a 2025 pick swap from Wizards,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “…Washington-Brooklyn-San Antonio has been expanded to five teams, including the folding in of the Indiana-Lakers draft night trades with Wizards, sources tell ESPN.

Based on what has been reported so far, the Lakers are still only receiving Westbrook in return for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 pick Isaiah Jackson. Fantasy Labs provided a detailed rundown of the reported five-team trade.

Lakers get – Russell Westbrook

Wizards get – Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Isaiah Todd

Nets get – 2nd-round pick, pick swap

Spurs get – Chandler Hutchison, 2nd-round pick

Pacers get – Isaiah Jackson

Could the Lakers Still Trade for Buddy Hield?

After the latest Woj bomb, it had some Lakers fans wondering if general manager Rob Pelinka could pull off a stunner by still landing Buddy Hield in a trade. Given the Lakers recent roster moves, this appears unlikely unless a sign-and-trade involving Dennis Schroder somehow becomes part of the deal. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus noted the Lakers are unlikely to get anything more than what has already been reported [Westbrook].

“Before Lakers fans hit me up saying ‘why do the Lakers just participate in the Dinwiddie deal here without additional compensation?’ 1) They might in a small way and 2) Washington came through a couple of years back for LAL to complete the AD deal. Relationships matter,” Pincus explained on Twitter. “…I wouldn’t get hung up on the nothing somethings needed to make the 5-team trade legal from a touch perspective. They’ll mostly be ‘who dat?’ names IMO.”

Lakers Are Eying a Sign-and-Trade Involving Schroder: Report

Schroder has watched other marquee point guards land big paydays, but the Lakers free agent is still without a home. Not only did the Lakers trade for Westbrook, but the team also agreed to terms with Kendrick Nunn. This move likely eliminates the option of Schroder re-signing with the Lakers on a one-year deal. Prior to the flurry of Lakers free-agent moves, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Los Angeles was looking to pull off a sign-and-trade with Schroder and were keeping an eye on Hield.

“From there, league personnel continue to ask where Dennis Schroder will land in this summer’s spending spree,” Fischer noted on August 2nd. “The Los Angeles Lakers hope to net returning talent in a sign-and-trade involving the 27-year-old, and they have not ended their search for ways to land Buddy Hield.

“However, it appears the Lakers have not been in extensive contact with Schroder and his representatives, sources told Bleacher Report, and the two sides do not seem to be working in tandem ahead of the new league year beginning at 6 p.m. ET Monday. A sign-and-trade requires agreement from both teams and the free agents involved.”