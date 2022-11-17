Lakers Trade Target Sparks Rampant Speculation of Move With 1-Word Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Buddy Hield multiple times over the last year and a tweet from the Indiana Pacers sharpshooter sparked some rampant speculation.

Earlier in the week, a photo of Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka boarding a flight to Indiana went viral, sparking the initial wave of speculation. Amid the talk, Hield appeared to throw some gasoline on to the rumors with a simple tweet that read, “Ayooo,” with a series of eyeball emojis.

Ayyooo👀👀 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) November 16, 2022

While the theorizing was fun, NBA decision-makers very rarely get in a room together to wrap up any trade talks. On top of that, Pelinka was on his way to the Champions Classic to see some of the top college talent play. The games are going down at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which the Pacers call home.

So in short — it does not appear that a trade is imminent despite the Lakersʻ 3-10 start to the year. In fact, the idea of moving picks and possibly Russell Westbrook — who has flourished in a sixth-man role off the bench — might not be the best move for the franchise at this point.

Myles Turner Publicly Petitioned for Trade to Lakers

The Lakers explored their options this offseason when it came to bolstering their title chances and got near to a deal with the Pacers. However, the leadership in LA ultimately decided against dealing a package of Westbrook and first-round picks to the Pacers for Hield and Myles Turner.

Hield has long been a target of the Lakers and the team was close to acquiring him before landing Westbrook. Hield would be a strong addition to the roster in LA because of his abilities beyond the arc. He is hitting his 3-pointers at a 41.6% clip and would do wonders for a Lakers team that has struggled mightily shooting the ball with any consistency.

Turner is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. He is also shooting 52.9% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc and publicly petitioned the Lakers to make a move.

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team,” Turner said on on ESPN’s “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski. “My leadership, my shot blocking, my three-point ability and my ability to make plays out there on the floor. I’d take a very long look at it.”

However, Turner does understand that the Lakers would have to pay a hefty price.

“We all know picks are so valuable in this league,” Turner said. “And someone like myself, I’m heading into the last year of my deal, and you wanna make sure you’re getting a return for your assets.”

Schroder, Bryant Expected Back Soon for Lakers

The Lakers have dealt with some early injuries and two players who could be key contributors are set to make their return soon in guard Dennis Schroder and big man Thomas Bryant.

Their return has impacted the Lakersʻ thoughts on a trade, with veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reporting that the team wants to see the roster at full strength before making a move.

While Schroder and Bryant may be back sooner than later, there are still questions about LeBron Jamesʻ health. Heʻs currently being listed as day-to-day dealing as he deals with a strained left adductor. James has also been nursing a sore foot, which kept him out of a game earlier this season.