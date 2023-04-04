Lakers Considered Landing Spot for $262 Million 10-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for one of the best players in NBA history.

On April 2, Alex Kirschenbaum of Sports Illustrated wrote that Carmelo Anthony is a player the Lakers could add since they have one open roster spot.

“LA specifically needs a little point-of-attack defensive help on the perimeter, but also a little more frontcourt offense,” Kirschenbaum wrote. “The 39-year-old Anthony, who last played in the NBA for LA in 2021-22, remains a high-level shooter, and at this stage in his career would just be happy to still be rostered.”

Anthony appeared in 69 games for the Lakers last season and averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line. The 10-time All-Star was fifth on the team in scoring, third in 3-point makes and fourth in win shares.

A one-time scoring champion, Anthony has made over $262 million in his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony Talked About His NBA Future in December

During an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN on December 12, Anthony sounded off about his NBA future. Melo was interviewed by Andrews at halftime of a high school showcase game between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King. Anthony’s son, Kiyan, was playing against LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce.

“I love the game. I will say that,” Anthony said. “But I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I just sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be and I accept that. I’m at peace with that. I’m cool. I get to watch my son play, you know, train him, be around him, come to his games. So these are the things that, you know, for a long time I haven’t had a chance to do. So now I can be that father and the man that I need to be. So I’m cool, man. I would love to play. I love the game. I’m still in the gym every single day. If the opportunity presents itself, it presents itself, but it’s not something that I’m pressing about. I still love it. I still love the game.”

Anthony has career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

Carmelo Anthony on Last Season: ‘This Was Another Chapter for Me’

On April 11, 2022, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience with the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season.

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

Anthony is 11th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 28,289 points.