Carmelo Anthony Sounds Off on Lakers’ Postseason Prospects

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night with a 99-94 victory against the Portland Trailblazers but won’t be looking at the standings anytime soon.

The Lakers are in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference at 25-27, four games ahead of the 10th place Blazers, who are playing without superstar guard Damian Lillard. The Lakers are 17 games back of the first-place Suns but could make a leap up the standings if they put together a decent winning streak. But with LeBron James’ status going forward being a little uncertain due to swelling in his knee, there’s a chance LA has to brace for a play-in game.

Carmelo Anthony — who played a starring role against his former squad on Wednesday with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting — made it clear that the play-in is something the Lakers want to avoid at all costs.

“Wherever we’re at at that time, at the end of the year, that’s where we’re going to be at. I would prefer us to be healthy going into those situations,” Anthony said after the game. “Do I want to be in the play-in game — hell no. But I’ve been in the play-in game before and I know the excitement but I also know the feeling when it comes to that. So I would rather be a little bit more comfortable than playing in the play-in game. I’m sure my teammates will agree with that.”

LeBron James Has Rallied Against Play-in Previously





Play



Carmelo Anthony postgame; Lakers beat the Trail Blazers Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you LIKE, COMMENT or SHARE, you are telling YouTube that you want our content to be shown. If you DISLIKE the video, then YouTube will hide our content and you may miss out on our next posting. Thank you so much for your… 2022-02-03T07:34:43Z

Anthony is not alone in his disdain for the play-in. Last season LeBron James rallied against the NBA’s news addition.

“It don’t matter where we land. That’s my mindset. If it happens to be sixth, or fifth, or whatever the case may be,” James said in May. “Or if we end up in that playoff, whatever that thing is. Whoever came up with that s**t needs to be fired.”

Ironically, it could be the play-in that saves the Lakers playoff hopes, especially if James continues to be sidelined with his bum knee.

“The No. 1 goal is that he’s healthy for the long haul,” coach Frank Vogel said this week, “and everything else is less important after that.”

The Lakers have a right to still have faith in their roster. The team has rarely been healthy — particularly James and Davis — limiting their ability to mesh and build chemistry.

“You’ve just got to always believe that you can do something that people think you can’t,” Russell Westbrook told reporters. “And to me, once we create that mentality amongst each other … you kind of forget about the record.”

Anthony Davis Sharp Against Blazers





Play



Video Video related to carmelo anthony sounds off on lakers’ postseason prospects 2022-02-03T05:54:58-05:00

A good sign for the Lakers is that Davis has returned from injury looking sharp and turned in another strong performance against the Blazers. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to go with three blocks, rallying the Lakers in the fourth quarter.

“I just tried to come out with the mindset of ending the streak,” Davis said. “We have to play with some urgency. We just fought hard tonight. It was a great game for us.”

Now the test will be a quick turnaround, with the Lakers facing the Clippers on Thursday. It’s an important matchup considering the Clippers are currently a half-game ahead of the Lakers.