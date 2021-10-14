Carmelo Anthony Trolled by Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan [WATCH]

Carmelo Anthony’s new Los Angeles Lakers teammates had a bit of fun at the forward’s expense during a recent practice. Anthony took exception to a foul call prompting DeAndre Jordan and Russell Westbrook to joke about his newly released book. The Lakers released the practice footage as part of a Mic’d up segment featuring Jordan.

“Who blew that whistle?” Anthony asked in the clip. “Who blew the whistle? Everybody quiet, huh? You called that?”

Anthony released his new book “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope” in September. After Anthony expressed disappointment in the foul call, his teammates took the opportunity to take a jab at his recent book tour.

“Don’t let Melo scare y’all, dog,” Jordan responded. “Y’all still get a copy of the book, man. You can call fouls on Melo, dog. You still get a copy of the book.”

Westbrook even got in a joke at Anthony’s expense as well.

“He’ll sign it for you, too,” Westbrook chimed in.

Here’s a look at the funny clip.

.@carmeloanthony: “Who blew that whistle?…everybody quiet huh?”@DeAndre: “Don’t let Melo scare you. You’ll still get a copy of the book. You can call fouls on Melo.” pic.twitter.com/5YSCN7XSAb — Audel Del Toro (@CantBeatAudel) October 5, 2021

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Vogel Has Not Ruled out Using Anthony in the Starting Lineup

The new-look Lakers appear to be getting along just fine as Anthony, Jordan and Westbrook all joined the team this offseason. Anthony has spent some time in the Lakers starting lineup during the preseason and head coach Frank Vogel has not ruled out the forward being there in the regular season.

“We’re likely going to settle into, hopefully, a consistent starting lineup, but we just want to give it a few different looks in the preseason,” Vogel explained during an October 13 press conference. “He’s going to help us whether we use him off the bench, or in the starting lineup. He’s just a good basketball player.

“Obviously, he’s transitioned, over the last few years, his game and I thought with what we saw in the third quarter with him really committing to the floor spacing and and knocking down threes. I think that’s going to be his biggest value with this team, but whether he comes off the bench or starts, it really doesn’t matter. He’s going to be a factor for us.”

Anthony on Lakers Starting Lineup: ‘I Think by [the] Time Game 1 Is Here, We Would Know’

Whether starting or coming off the bench, Anthony is prepared to do whatever he is asked to do. Anthony believes each player’s role, as well as the starting lineup, will be cemented when the Lakers tipoff the season against the Warriors on October 19. The main challenge is the Lakers are dealing with multiple injuries to key players meaning we could see a revised starting lineup once the team is back at full strength.

“You just gotta adapt, you gotta just be willing to adapt,” Anthony said of the uncertainty surrounding his role during an October 13 press conference. “I think by [the] time game one is here, we would know, like I would know, everybody would kind of [know] what their situation is, what their role is. But right now, we’re just playing. I don’t know. I know what I have to do. Sure, I know whether I’m starting, coming [off the bench], I know what I have to do.