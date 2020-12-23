Fans Go Wild Over Lakers’ New Championship Rings

This year has been very trying for the Los Angeles Lakers. It started off with the adversity and the trying times never seemed to go away. Despite the fact that 2020 has been a difficult year for everybody, the Lakers are ending the year on a good note. To start the 2020-21 season, the team was able to have their ring ceremony to honor the players, coaches and faculty that helped make last season’s championship happen.

The inside of the rings contain a perfect tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

This is what it's all about 💍 pic.twitter.com/kZlYMYb93X — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2020

The fans were really happy with how the new championship rings turned out.

Yea this is beautiful 💜💛 amazing — (Raquel) KOBE 🖤🐍 (@SOULbeautifulme) December 23, 2020

Best looking ring since the Cavs, big W — Nazar Tkachenko (@Nazenko) December 23, 2020

Damn that ring goes hard!! 🔥 — Bilnation (@Bilaal10) December 23, 2020

For a number of Lakers, this isn’t their first ring but a lot of guys are getting their first one. While there weren’t fan in attendance, NBA commissioner Adam Silver did assure that there would be another ceremony when fans are allowed back at games.

Lakers Overwhelming Favorites to Repeat

The Lakers are obviously stoked about getting their championship rings but there could be on the way. As of right now, Los Angeles looks like the best team in the NBA. According to David Purdum of ESPN, the Lakers are overwhelming betting favorites to repeat:

The Los Angeles Lakers will tip off their season as the consensus favorites to win a second straight NBA championship. And the betting public is on board. More money has been bet on the Lakers to win the title than has been bet on every other team combined at William Hill sportsbooks. The Lakers account for a whopping 60% of total dollars that have been wagered on William Hill’s championship odds.

The Lakers already won a championship last year and their roster is arguably better. They’ve added significant debt and were able to retain Anthony Davis. Betting on the purple and gold seems like a pretty safe bet this season.

Who Could Challenge the Lakers?

The history of sports is replete with overwhelming favorites disappointing. Just last year, the Clippers were favored to win the championship and didn’t even make it to the Conference Finals. The Lakers would be wise to avoid buying into their hype.

One championship doesn’t mean a dynasty is eminent. Fortunately, the Lakers have some really strong leadership. LeBron James has been in the position before and he’ll do his best to keep his team ready. Also, the path to another championship won’t be as easy as many are making it seem.

While the Clippers were a disaster towards the end of last season, they still pose a legitimate threat. If Paul George can figure out how to be consistent in the playoffs, they have a dangerous team. In the East, things could get really interesting. If James Harden lands on the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers could face some fierce competition in the FInals. That’s not to say that any of those teams with Harden is automatically better than Los Angeles but it would definitely make things a lot tougher.

