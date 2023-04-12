Charles Barkley Brutally Disrespects Lakers After Play-in Win Over Timberwolves

Charles Barkley brutally disrespected the Los Angeles Lakers after the team’s play-in win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 11.

The NBA legend said the Lakers didn’t deserve to win against the Timberwolves.

Charles Barkley on the Lakers: "They didn't deserve to win this game tonight. This was all about the Wolves choking this game away." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 12, 2023

The Lakers beat the Timberwolves in overtime by a final score of 108-102. Los Angeles erased a 15-point deficit in regulation and outscored Minnesota 10-3 in overtime. The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 45 minutes. Anthony Davis finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, while Dennis Schroder poured in 21 points off the bench, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Lakers a 3-point lead.

Everyone in the building thought Schroder’s shot would be the game-winner. However, Davis fouled Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley on a 3-point shot attempt with 0.1 seconds remaining. Conley drilled all three shots from the charity stripe to send the game into overtime, where the Lakers pulled away.

LeBron James Is Ready for the Grizzlies

James, who is looking to win his fifth championship, is ready for the Grizzlies.

LeBron on his early thoughts on Memphis: "Really good team, very well coached, very well balanced, obviously the head of the snake is Ja Morant." He goes on to speak highly of JJJ, Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard. He says you can't disrespect any of them. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 12, 2023

The Lakers went 2-1 against the Grizzlies during the regular season. Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report believes Memphis’ half-court offense could hurt the team in the playoffs.

“So, the biggest point of concern for the Grizzlies is half-court offense,” Dakhil wrote on April 11. “It is surprising that a team with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane is not a good half-court team. According to Synergy Sports Technology, the Grizzlies rank 23rd in points per possession. Part of their struggles in the half court is poor three-point shooting. Memphis’ 35.1 percent mark ranks 23rd. To address the issue, the Grizzlies landed Luke Kennard at the trade deadline. Since the All-Star break, their percentage has improved, but 36.3 from deep still might not be enough. The game slows down in the playoffs, and playing out of the half court becomes extremely important. The Grizzlies will need to figure out how to grind out possessions to get out of the West.”

James has only lost in the first round of the playoffs once during his legendary career. Ironically, it came with the Lakers in 2021.

Charles Barkley on LeBron James: The Greatest Story in Sports History

Barkley had nothing but positive things to say about James in a March 27 interview with Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated.

“I will say this about LeBron. I think his story is the greatest story in sports history,” Barkley said. “What I mean by that is, you look at other great players who went directly from high school to the pros. Kobe Bryant struggled, Kevin Garnett struggled, Tracy McGrady struggled, Dwight Howard struggled. LeBron is the only one who had success from Day One. He was really good Day One. He’s obviously up here now. But the most amazing thing about him, in this 24-hour news cycle, cellphones, internet, he’s never gotten in trouble.”

James entered the NBA in 2003 straight out of high school. He became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on February 7 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. LeBron, 38, is the only player in NBA history to rank top-five all-time in both points and assists.

“No scandal. To be, number one, ready at 18, to where he is 20 years later, the greatest scorer in NBA history. I think it’s the greatest story in sports history. For a guy to be that good from Day One and never screw up is amazing,” Barkley said. “Yes. And lived up to it (the hype). Exceeded it. And, like I say, in our 24-hour news cycle where people out here tryin’ to get you, people are tryin’ to get you today. They got cellphones everywhere; they got the internet everywhere. I tell people, his story is the greatest story in sports history.”