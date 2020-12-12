Lakers Wrecked Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell Sign-&-Trade Plans: Report

The Lakers saw the debut of Montrezl Harrell in purple-and-gold in Friday’s preseason game against the Clippers, and the result was impressive: In 30 minutes, Harrell had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

On the same day, some details emerged about the Lakers’ surprising signing of Harrell last month. Not only did the Lakers get a productive big man for a bargain price, but they snatched away the Clippers’ plan to bolster their own lineup through a sign-and-trade.

Here’s how a scout explained it to Sam Amick of The Athletic:

(The Clippers) had let it be known (with other teams) that they did not want to sign (Harrell) to a $70 million or $80 million deal, and they were more than happy to do a sign-and-trade if someone was interested (in free agency). They had put that out. That was out there. And the Lakers swooped in and said, ‘You know what? We’ll save you the trouble.’ For him to take that contract, to me, you talk about not only your gain but taking him away from your biggest competitor. I mean, that was huge, in my opinion. To be able to go get Harrell at the number they got him (was impressive).

NBA Was Stunned By Harrell’s Lakers Contract

After winning Sixth Man of the Year and averaging 18.6 points last season, Harrell entered free agency projected to get a hefty contract—a four-year deal in the $60 million range or a five-year deal around $75 million.

NBA: Montrezl Harrell picks it off and SOARS on the break! ✈️😤@Lakers x #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/9VTVtkcdGi — NBA Fans (@nbadailyfans) December 12, 2020

Under NBA rules, Harrell could have gotten a five-year contract only if the Clippers had worked a sign-and-trade with another team. If Harrell had agreed to go that route, the Clippers could have gotten a player back for Harrell, or, if he wound up with a team under the cap (Charlotte was rumored to be interested), the Clippers could have gotten a trade exception.

The one thing the Clippers were not expecting, apparently, was to lose Harrell for nothing in return. Not only did the Lakers wind up with a new big man, they cramped the Clippers’ free-agency plans at the same time.

Much of the league was stunned by Harrell’s willingness to accept a two-year contract for the mid-level exception with the Lakers. That deal starts at $9.3 million and can pay him $9.7 million next season—though Harrell can opt out and become a free agent in 2021. It’s likely that Harrell will stick around with the Lakers for this season and test the market next summer, when significantly more teams will have cap space available.

Harrell Felt the Clippers Did Not Want Him Back

Last month, Harrell spoke about his sense of whether the Clippers wanted him back at all. He came to the Clippers in 2017 after playing sparingly in his first two seasons with Houston, as part of the mega-package for Chris Paul. He thrived in three seasons with the Clippers, averaging 15.2 points.

“I feel that if you spend your career in any place long enough, you’re going to want to still keep playing there and keep growing there,” Harrell said, per ESPN. “So, of course, I still have great respect for those guys and for that organization. But like I said, as far as they wanted me back, obviously it doesn’t seem that way, does it?”

