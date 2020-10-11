Lakers Coach & Damian Lillard Have Strong Words for Danny Green

Despite a Game 5 loss, the Los Angeles Lakers still have control of the NBA Finals. There’s a very good shot they wrap up the series in Game 6. However, until that happens, Danny Green is going to be public enemy number one for the fan base.

His missed 3-pointer at the end of Game 5 will live in infamy if the Lakers somehow blow the series. Green has already been the target of a ton of hate online but there have been those who have come to his defense. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard understood why LeBron James trusted Green in the closing seconds of the game.

“Danny Green is a 2x champion,” Lilliard said, per David Aldridge of The Athletic. “And has played with great players who have trusted him in big moments time and time again … he’s proven as a big shot maker at the highest level and on big stage … he just missed it. Great look that he missed. I cope with misses because I accept that with the big makes come big misses … and when you don’t accept that ‘it happens’ you sit in it and can become a head case … you just have to chalk (it up) to the game and move on.”

Lillard knows a thing or two about missing and making big shots. They don’t go down 100% of the time and that’s something Green is going to have to live with.

Phil Handy Calls out Doubters

The Lakers fan base hasn’t been as riled up as they were after Green’s miss in a long time. Some fans took it really far with their criticisms of the guard. Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy sent a strong message to the doubters.

Just in case the doubters have something else to say… @lakers never give up on players/teammates just like we don’t give up on family. You either with us or against us! #goodbasketball #goodvibesonly #notnewtothis pic.twitter.com/QHpVS7k3PH — Phil Handy (@94feetofgame) October 11, 2020

Fortunately for Green, his missed shot didn’t come in Game 7. There’s still plenty of time for him to redeem himself. The Lakers have a tight-knit team so nobody is about to throw one of their key starters under the bus. However, he does need to bounce back if the team hopes to avoid a Game 7.

Green Addresses Missed Shot

There’s no arguing that Green has struggled on the offensive end during the playoffs. He’s normally one of the better shooters in the NBA. For whatever reason, he’s had an incredibly hard time getting into a rhythm since the bubble started. He had a chance to talk about the big shot before Game 6.

“It was a good look,” Green said Sunday, via Bill Oram. “I had more time I realized. Probably rushed it a little bit. Was a little bit off balance.”

Normally, a wide-open 3-pointer from Green is something you’d expect him to hit. That hasn’t been the case lately. It makes sense why LeBron would trust him but it hard to imagine that the trust hasn’t diminished a bit. Green didn’t only miss the potential game-winner, he had also missed a couple of other 3s towards the end of the game. If he’s cold again, it might be better to keep the ball out of his hands to end the game.

