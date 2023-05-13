Lakers Guard D’Angelo Russell Makes Blunt Admission After Beating Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading to the Western Conference Finals, which is something D’Angelo Russell didn’t expect after landing with the team at the trade deadline.

The Lakers reshaped their roster at the trade deadline and brought back Russell for a second stint in LA. He’s been a key cog in the Lakers’ success and averaged 14.7 points and 4.2 in 32 minutes per game in the second-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Russell admitted after the Lakers put away the defending champs that he didn’t expect the team to be where they are.

“Honestly, Rob Pelinka can tell you guys — I didn’t expect this. I didn’t think this. I’d be wrong, I’d be lying if I did,” Russell said. “Once we got out there, you could tell guys liked each other, guys wanted to play for each other. It was just contagious. Everyone wanted to win, everybody wanted to get the job done every night. We had a chance and we ran with that.”

D'Angelo Russell said he'd be "lying" if he said he knew the Lakers had WCF potential after the deadline…until they started playing ball

It’s been quite the roller coaster season for the Lakers. The team started the season 2-10 and hung around the basement of the Western Conference for a large part of the year. Now, they’re one series away from playing for a title and Russell thinks general manager Rob Pelinka deserves some credit.

“He got snubbed for that GM award he was supposed to get,” Russell said of Pelinka.

Lakers Lean on Defense to Secure Series Against Warriors

The Lakers have preached defense-first since training camp, although it didn’t always play out on the court with their previous roster construction. The Lakers faced a stiff challenge against the fast-paced, 3-point-happy Warriors but rose to the occasion. Golden State shot just 37.9% in Game 6 and were 13-of-48 from beyond the arc.

“It was great to be able to play one of our most efficient games, one of our best games of the series, and it started because of the defensive matchup we had,” James said. “We defended at a high level, and when we do that, we can be extremely good. I thought we were locked in for as close to 48 minutes as possible tonight.”

As expected, big man Anthony Davis played a significant role on the defensive end, averaging 1.5 blocks and 2.8 steals in the series.

Lakers Understand Challenge Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Present

The next hurdle for the Lakers will be the Denver Nuggets, who are fresh off beating the Phoenix Suns in six games.

“They’ve been the No. 1 team in the West for a reason,” James said. “They’ve played exceptional basketball all year. And we’re going in with the utmost respect for their ballclub. They’re very well coached and obviously we know the dynamic of what [Jokic] brings to the game and also Jamal Murray, being back fully healthy. And the rest of those guys.”

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday so the Lakers are going to take a day to recharge.

“If you’re around on Sunday, I will let you know. You’re not going to push the fast-forward button on me that fast,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham joked when asked about the matchup. “We already know that monster in the Rocky Mountains that’s waiting on us.”