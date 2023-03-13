D’Angelo Russell Issues Statement on Julius Randle After Lakers Lose to Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a serious playoff push. After some serious struggles to start the season, they completely altered their roster at the trade deadline, shaking things up in a big way. But after ripping off a three-game win streak, they lost on Sunday night.

LA dropped a game to the New York Knicks, who have been going on a surge of their own throughout the second half of the season. After the game, D’Angelo Russell was asked about his relationship with Julius Randle, as they were teammates on the Lakers some years ago. He revealed that they don’t have a relationship.

“No. No. I’m just a fan of his game. No relationship,” Russell said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We played together. Went our separate ways after that, and it’s just been competitive energy ever since then. So, I mean, that’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. So, on the court, it’s no love. You know, you just want to battle, try to get the win, and maybe shake hands after.”

Randle had an incredible game against the Lakers, helping propel the Knicks to victory. He finished the night with 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 11-of-24 shooting from the field and 3-of-12 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Russell, he also had an amazing game. The Lakers point guard dropped 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists on 13-of-19 shooting from the floor and 6-of-11 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

D’Angelo Russell Shows Love to Anthony Davis

After the Lakers’ most recent win over the Toronto Raptors, Russell had high praise for Anthony Davis after the game. He discussed how selfless Davis is as a player.

“He’s selfless, to be that good…I just wanna give him his flowers,” Russell said via the Jump View YouTube channel. “I’ve been around a lot of players, players of his caliber as well. For him to be selfless and allow guys like Wenyen Gabriel and Vanderbilt to come in and stay in the game and control the momentum that we had going on was huge, and it’s contagious for the rest of our group to wanna play for one another. it starts with your best player. So, for him to do that, kudos.”

Austin Reaves Praises D’Angelo Russell

In addition, after that game, Austin Reaves had some kind words for Russell, who put up incredible numbers in the Lakers’ win over the Raptors.

“He’s a really good basketball player that plays the game the right way,” Reaves said of Russell via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You don’t really see him too many times, in the midst of a game, making a wild play. He’s very under control, plays at his own pace, and like I said, he’s just super talented. The shots he was hitting in the fourth is ridiculous. You got only a handful of guys that take those shots in those situations. So, shout out to him. It’s good to have him back. We’re looking to keep it rolling.”