D’Angelo Russell Sends Strong Message to Lakers After Huge Win Over Grizzlies

Everything needs to go right for the Los Angeles Lakers if they want to make a successful push for the playoffs. They are currently sitting as the ninth seed in the Western Conference, but that spot is not safe. The Lakers are also only two games behind the fifth seed and one game up on the 13th seed.

A successful trade deadline put the Lakers in a good position, but they are currently dealing with a couple of brutal injuries to LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. However, they’re still showing support from the sidelines. After the Lakers’ Tuesday night win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Russell showed love to his squad on Twitter.

“Yea 〰️〰️ #LakerNation,” Russell tweeted.

Russell has only appeared in four games for the Lakers this season, as he went down with an ankle injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors. He has missed six-straight games, but there are rumblings that he could return to action by the end of this weel.

The Lakers point guard wasn’t the only player to shout out his team after the win. James was also on Twitter showing love to the Lakers after they took down the Grizzlies.

“YESSIR!!!!! #LakeShow @AntDavis23 you’re a ANIMAL!!! 😤😤😤,” James tweeted.

Anthony Davis was absolutely dominant against the Grizzlies, earning the compliment from his injured teammate. The Lakers big man ended the game with 30 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vanderbilt

After the game, Davis took time to praise his team’s defense, and in particular, Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been a stalwart on the defensive side of the ball since joining the Lakers at this year’s trade deadline.

“Communication. [We] haven’t had much practice time, but when you have constant communication between the group, [it] tends to work out,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’ve been playing extremely hard, but that kind of covers up for a lot of mistakes. So him [Vanderbilt] being a defensive guy, you know, myself, and then you add Dennis [Schroder], and AR [Austin Reaves], and all these other guys that might not seem like defensive guys, but when you got a group of defensive guys around you, it only sparks that. So, it’s been fun. It’s been fun holding teams below their average. And that’s what we thrive at our best – getting stops and running. So, we got to continue to do that.”

Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis Grizzlies 112-103 Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis Grizzlies 112-103 2023-03-08T06:09:45Z

Austin Reaves Shouts Out Anthony Davis

In addition, Reaves took the chance to compliment Davis after his wonderful performance. Like James, Reaves called him an “animal” on both ends of the court.

“He was an animal again, on both sides of the floor,” Reaves said via Spectrum SportsNet. “You know, that’s what we need from him right now. Bron’s out. D’Lo’s out. So, this is his team right now, and in the last five games or whatever, he’s done nothing but be spectacular and that’s the Anthony Davis we know. We expect him to continue to do it.”