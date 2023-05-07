Lakers Star D’Angelo Russell Takes Multiple Shots at Timberwolves

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, D’Angelo Russell spoke with Sam Amick of The Athletic and the All-Star guard took multiple shots at his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell is enjoying his second stint with the Lakers since he was “held back” with the Timberwolves.

“How much am I enjoying this? I felt like I was held back there, honestly,” Russell said. “I just kind of had to be the third option. Some nights, I was a little more aggressive and was kind of being held back. So to be in a position now where I can kind of thrive and be aggressive and it gets guys going, and where the team reflects off of anybody with that type of energy, it’s fun.”

The Lakers acquired Russell from the Timberwolves at the trade deadline. While the Ohio State product never requested a trade, he had a feeling he would be traded by Minnesota.

“I felt they couldn’t pay me, so I kind of expected it,” Russell said. “I felt like I was gonna outplay my (Timberwolves) offer, whatever they wanted to offer me, and then I’d be in a position where I’d have to make a decision. And I just kind of held my cards tight and let the basketball Gods take over. … No, I never asked out. Never. I just felt that (I wanted out) in my gut. I never spoke on it. I never showed that; I just felt it. That’s all.”

D’Angelo Russell Wants to Re-Sign With the Lakers

Russell becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer and the lefty wants to re-sign with the Lakers. However, the Louisville native is aware that the NBA is a business.

“I would love to stay here, but I would have loved to be in Minnesota too,” Russell said. “So wherever my feet are, that’s where I’m gonna be. … They’ve got a decision to make, don’t they? So we’ll see.”

According to ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks, Russell is eligible through June 30 to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension with the Lakers. “D’Lo” will hit free agency if an extension isn’t reached.

NBA Analyst Believes D’Angelo Russell Will Be Back With the Lakers

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes Russell re-signing with the Lakers “seems inevitable.”

“Russell has been a welcome fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the viable floor spacer Russell Westbrook couldn’t be for the team. L.A. may not offer as much as he’s currently earning ($31.4 million in the final year of his deal), but Russell could earn a similar deal to Jalen Brunson’s $26 million-per-year contract,” Pincus wrote on May 3. “The Lakers will have to mind the rest of their roster to avoid significant tax penalties with the new rules, but that shouldn’t get in the way of bringing back the 27-year-old guard. Russell could look for more elsewhere but may find the market is sparse. Most of the teams that could use him can’t afford him. The teams with money that may need a point guard include the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. Houston may prefer Kevin Porter Jr. over Russell, assuming James Harden doesn’t join the franchise. The Magic, who have several young guards like Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony, may not target Russell. A return to Los Angeles seems inevitable.”

Russell is averaging 16.7 points and 6.0 assists in the 2023 playoffs while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.